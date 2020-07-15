All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 85 Teresita Boulevard.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
85 Teresita Boulevard
Last updated July 4 2020 at 3:05 PM

85 Teresita Boulevard

85 Teresita Boulevard · (415) 756-4505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

85 Teresita Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94127
Miraloma Park

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 85 Teresita Boulevard · Avail. now

$5,295

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Charming Miraloma Park Home, Chef’s Kitchen, Pkg | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $5,295/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 1 car garage
Amenities: Private backyard
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: None. Tenant responsible for maintaining yard.
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood & carpet on stairs
Laundry: In garage
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Make this charming home in Miraloma Park your next residence. Features include:
• Built over 2 levels, this is a spacious, airy home (approx. 1,563 sf.)
• Upstairs level designed around a central ‘sun-room’ bringing lots of light into the house.
• Hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful parquet pattern in the formal living and formal dining areas.
• Floor-to-ceiling windows in the living space.
• Throughout the house, you will find period details like arched doorways, crown molding, built-in cabinetry and bay windows.
• The ‘Chef’s kitchen has been fully remodeled and features a Viking range, Bosch dishwasher and built in stainless steel fridge.
• Upstairs there are two large bedrooms. The downstairs bedroom is spacious too and there is a bonus room.
• One of the bathrooms has been remodeled.
• Enjoy the outdoors in your private backyard.
• Parking for 1 car and lots of storage in the garage.
• Washer & dryer located in garage.
• Located in Miraloma Park, you are a block from the shopping center including a Mollie Stones and CVS. Nearby is also the Diamond Heights Shopping center with a Safeway.
• Easy access to both Hwy 280 & 101.
• Transit options include multiple MUNI lines including those that take you to the MUNI underground and BART.

*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5851974)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 85 Teresita Boulevard have any available units?
85 Teresita Boulevard has a unit available for $5,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 85 Teresita Boulevard have?
Some of 85 Teresita Boulevard's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 85 Teresita Boulevard currently offering any rent specials?
85 Teresita Boulevard is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 85 Teresita Boulevard pet-friendly?
No, 85 Teresita Boulevard is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 85 Teresita Boulevard offer parking?
Yes, 85 Teresita Boulevard offers parking.
Does 85 Teresita Boulevard have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 85 Teresita Boulevard offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 85 Teresita Boulevard have a pool?
No, 85 Teresita Boulevard does not have a pool.
Does 85 Teresita Boulevard have accessible units?
No, 85 Teresita Boulevard does not have accessible units.
Does 85 Teresita Boulevard have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 85 Teresita Boulevard has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 85 Teresita Boulevard?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2730 SACRAMENTO Apartments
2730 Sacramento St
San Francisco, CA 94115
The Martin
2051 3rd St
San Francisco, CA 94107
676 Geary St
676 Geary St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1240 BUSH
1240 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1401 Jones
1401 Jones St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1142 MONTGOMERY Street
1142 Montgomery Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
Mosso
900 Folsom St
San Francisco, CA 94107
1060 PINE Apartments
1060 Pine Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity