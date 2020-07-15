85 Teresita Boulevard

Amenities
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $5,295/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 2
Parking: 1 car garage
Amenities: Private backyard
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: None. Tenant responsible for maintaining yard.
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood & carpet on stairs
Laundry: In garage
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Make this charming home in Miraloma Park your next residence. Features include:
• Built over 2 levels, this is a spacious, airy home (approx. 1,563 sf.)
• Upstairs level designed around a central ‘sun-room’ bringing lots of light into the house.
• Hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful parquet pattern in the formal living and formal dining areas.
• Floor-to-ceiling windows in the living space.
• Throughout the house, you will find period details like arched doorways, crown molding, built-in cabinetry and bay windows.
• The ‘Chef’s kitchen has been fully remodeled and features a Viking range, Bosch dishwasher and built in stainless steel fridge.
• Upstairs there are two large bedrooms. The downstairs bedroom is spacious too and there is a bonus room.
• One of the bathrooms has been remodeled.
• Enjoy the outdoors in your private backyard.
• Parking for 1 car and lots of storage in the garage.
• Washer & dryer located in garage.
• Located in Miraloma Park, you are a block from the shopping center including a Mollie Stones and CVS. Nearby is also the Diamond Heights Shopping center with a Safeway.
• Easy access to both Hwy 280 & 101.
• Transit options include multiple MUNI lines including those that take you to the MUNI underground and BART.
*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*
