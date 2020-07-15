85 Teresita Boulevard

Amenities

in unit laundry hardwood floors dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

Charming Miraloma Park Home, Chef’s Kitchen, Pkg | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $5,295/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 2

Parking: 1 car garage

Amenities: Private backyard

Pets: Not Allowed

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: None. Tenant responsible for maintaining yard.

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood & carpet on stairs

Laundry: In garage

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Make this charming home in Miraloma Park your next residence. Features include:

• Built over 2 levels, this is a spacious, airy home (approx. 1,563 sf.)

• Upstairs level designed around a central ‘sun-room’ bringing lots of light into the house.

• Hardwood floors throughout. Beautiful parquet pattern in the formal living and formal dining areas.

• Floor-to-ceiling windows in the living space.

• Throughout the house, you will find period details like arched doorways, crown molding, built-in cabinetry and bay windows.

• The ‘Chef’s kitchen has been fully remodeled and features a Viking range, Bosch dishwasher and built in stainless steel fridge.

• Upstairs there are two large bedrooms. The downstairs bedroom is spacious too and there is a bonus room.

• One of the bathrooms has been remodeled.

• Enjoy the outdoors in your private backyard.

• Parking for 1 car and lots of storage in the garage.

• Washer & dryer located in garage.

• Located in Miraloma Park, you are a block from the shopping center including a Mollie Stones and CVS. Nearby is also the Diamond Heights Shopping center with a Safeway.

• Easy access to both Hwy 280 & 101.

• Transit options include multiple MUNI lines including those that take you to the MUNI underground and BART.



*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*



View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/



Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/



Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5851974)