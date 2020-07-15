74 New Montgomery Street #803

Amenities
The Montgomery Building 2Br/2Ba Top Floor Luxury Penthouse Condo w/2 Car Garage Parking, Private Decks – A MUST SEE! PROGRESSIVE PROPERTY GROUP
More about The Montgomery Building, established 1914, an architectural gem:
http://www.themontgomerysf.com/index.htm
- Located next to the Palace Hotel in the heart of Downtown
- Very best of San Francisco outside your front door, from designer shopping to world-class dining, to arts and cultural events
- Easy access to major freeways, MUNI, BART, Caltrans, and Ferry
- Steps away from SFMOMA, Yerba Buena Gardens, Sports Club LA, Bristol Farms, Ame, Town Hall, Ferry Building Market Place and many other local favorites and world known establishments
- Modern yet a piece of history – The Montgomery was established in 1914 and recently underwent seismic retrofit and high end finish work, interior redesign
- One of the few Penthouse units with 2 car parking space and designated storage
- Access controlled front lobby with a guest lounge and Doorman
- Spacious, landscaped roof deck courtyard with views of Financial District, Rincon Hill, St. Regis, The Palace Hotel. Outdoor stainless steel, BBQ, outdoor kitchen, with designer seating, and lounge area
- Elevator building
- Storage locker
- Top floor corner condo with South West exposure and tons of natural daylight & SUPER SPACIOUS PRIVATE WRAP AROUD DECK
- High ceilings and oversized double hung windows
- White oak hardwood floors throughout, carpeted bedrooms
- Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, refrigerator
- Recessed lighting
- Custom blinds
- Granite counter tops, teak cabinets with designer hardware and finishes
- Limestone floors in bathroom and designer tile, sleek hardware
- Bosch washer and dryer in the unit
- Skylights
Rent: $7500
Deposit: 1.5 times rent
12 month lease required
Owner pays water, trash removal and gas
Storage locker and 2 car parking included
2 car garage parking included
1,630 sq. ft (per tax records)
No smoking
Note: fireplace is decorative
ADDRESS: 74 New Montgomery Street (entrance off Jessie Street) @ Mission and Market
For questions, or to schedule private showing, please reply to this ad or contact Dace Dislere at 415-794-9727 (call or text)
CA BRE License # 01905856
Progressive Property Group, Inc.
No Pets Allowed
