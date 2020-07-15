74 New Montgomery Street #803

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard doorman elevator parking bbq/grill garage lobby

The Montgomery Building 2Br/2Ba Top Floor Luxury Penthouse Condo w/2 Car Garage Parking, Private Decks – A MUST SEE!



More about The Montgomery Building, established 1914, an architectural gem:

http://www.themontgomerysf.com/index.htm



- Located next to the Palace Hotel in the heart of Downtown

- Very best of San Francisco outside your front door, from designer shopping to world-class dining, to arts and cultural events

- Easy access to major freeways, MUNI, BART, Caltrans, and Ferry

- Steps away from SFMOMA, Yerba Buena Gardens, Sports Club LA, Bristol Farms, Ame, Town Hall, Ferry Building Market Place and many other local favorites and world known establishments

- Modern yet a piece of history – The Montgomery was established in 1914 and recently underwent seismic retrofit and high end finish work, interior redesign

- One of the few Penthouse units with 2 car parking space and designated storage

- Access controlled front lobby with a guest lounge and Doorman

- Spacious, landscaped roof deck courtyard with views of Financial District, Rincon Hill, St. Regis, The Palace Hotel. Outdoor stainless steel, BBQ, outdoor kitchen, with designer seating, and lounge area

- Elevator building

- Storage locker

- Top floor corner condo with South West exposure and tons of natural daylight & SUPER SPACIOUS PRIVATE WRAP AROUD DECK

- High ceilings and oversized double hung windows

- White oak hardwood floors throughout, carpeted bedrooms

- Kitchen with stainless steel appliances, gas stove, dishwasher, microwave, disposal, refrigerator

- Recessed lighting

- Custom blinds

- Granite counter tops, teak cabinets with designer hardware and finishes

- Limestone floors in bathroom and designer tile, sleek hardware

- Bosch washer and dryer in the unit

- Skylights



Rent: $7500

Deposit: 1.5 times rent

12 month lease required

Owner pays water, trash removal and gas

Storage locker and 2 car parking included

2 car garage parking included

1,630 sq. ft (per tax records)

No smoking

Note: fireplace is decorative



ADDRESS: 74 New Montgomery Street (entrance off Jessie Street) @ Mission and Market



For questions, or to schedule private showing, please reply to this ad or contact Dace Dislere at 415-794-9727 (call or text)



CA BRE License # 01905856

Progressive Property Group, Inc.



No Pets Allowed



