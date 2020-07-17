731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107

Amenities

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION

Lovely North Slope Potrero Hill Home available for rent: $6,250 Furnished or $6,850 Unfurnished A must see. This Charming, North Slope Potrero Hill Home is a spacious 1750 sq ft. two floor single family home with manicured garden. The remodeled home has meticulous features such as a wine cellar, sauna and entertaining room with a piano and music system.

This lovely home with all the amenities with Wi-Fi/Cable, Gas/Electric, Water, Weekly Recology pickup includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an expansive family room, gas fireplace, ceiling fans, heat, washer/dryer, sauna, one car garage, with gorgeous backyard including fire-pit & comfortable seating, garden fountain and more. Located on a quiet street in the most desirable area in the city.



LOCATION DESCRIPTION

Neighborhood: POTRERO HILL . Potrero Hill is a residential neighborhood known for its views of the San Francisco Bay and city skyline, its close proximity to many destination spots, its sunny weather, and for having two freeways and a Caltrans station. Initially a working-class neighborhood until gentrification in the 1990s, it is now an upper-middle-class family oriented neighborhood. The property is located in a quiet residential street away from activity. Within few blocks and walking distance you will find a Whole Foods center. On 18th Street between Missouri Street and Connecticut Street.



HERE YOU WILL FIND: Goat Hill Pizza, Rocket Fish (Sushi), Chez Papa Bistro (French) Mochica

(Peruvian) and Sunflower (Vietnamese). With nice views of the city! Do not miss it!



PARKING SITUATION

Parking garage and driveway with plenty of street parking.



PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION & DISTANCES

Near Bus lines #19 & 10. Walking distance to Cal Trans station on 23rd & Pennsylvania Streets.



GROCERIES NEARBY

Whole Foods Market: 450 Rhode Island Street

