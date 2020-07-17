All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107

731 Carolina Street · (650) 463-9203
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Potrero Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

731 Carolina Street, San Francisco, CA 94107
Potrero Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 2.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$6,250

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1750 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
fireplace
sauna
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
furnished
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
internet access
sauna
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef25a9ef4b37c7afd164bec Available Furnished ($6250) or Unfurnished ($6850)
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION
Lovely North Slope Potrero Hill Home available for rent: $6,250 Furnished or $6,850 Unfurnished A must see. This Charming, North Slope Potrero Hill Home is a spacious 1750 sq ft. two floor single family home with manicured garden. The remodeled home has meticulous features such as a wine cellar, sauna and entertaining room with a piano and music system.
This lovely home with all the amenities with Wi-Fi/Cable, Gas/Electric, Water, Weekly Recology pickup includes 2 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, an expansive family room, gas fireplace, ceiling fans, heat, washer/dryer, sauna, one car garage, with gorgeous backyard including fire-pit & comfortable seating, garden fountain and more. Located on a quiet street in the most desirable area in the city.

LOCATION DESCRIPTION
Neighborhood: POTRERO HILL . Potrero Hill is a residential neighborhood known for its views of the San Francisco Bay and city skyline, its close proximity to many destination spots, its sunny weather, and for having two freeways and a Caltrans station. Initially a working-class neighborhood until gentrification in the 1990s, it is now an upper-middle-class family oriented neighborhood. The property is located in a quiet residential street away from activity. Within few blocks and walking distance you will find a Whole Foods center. On 18th Street between Missouri Street and Connecticut Street.

HERE YOU WILL FIND: Goat Hill Pizza, Rocket Fish (Sushi), Chez Papa Bistro (French) Mochica
(Peruvian) and Sunflower (Vietnamese). With nice views of the city! Do not miss it!

PARKING SITUATION
Parking garage and driveway with plenty of street parking.

PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION & DISTANCES
Near Bus lines #19 & 10. Walking distance to Cal Trans station on 23rd & Pennsylvania Streets.

GROCERIES NEARBY
Whole Foods Market: 450 Rhode Island Street
Good Li

(RLNE5885817)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107 have any available units?
731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107 has a unit available for $6,250 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107 have?
Some of 731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107's amenities include in unit laundry, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107 currently offering any rent specials?
731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107 pet-friendly?
No, 731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107 offer parking?
Yes, 731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107 offers parking.
Does 731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107 have a pool?
No, 731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107 does not have a pool.
Does 731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107 have accessible units?
No, 731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107 does not have accessible units.
Does 731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107 have units with dishwashers?
No, 731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 731 Carolina St, San Francisco, CA 94107?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

2222 Leavenworth Apartments
2222 Leavenworth Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
1305 LOMBARD Street
1305 Lombard Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
Azure
690 Long Bridge Street
San Francisco, CA 94158
Avalon Hayes Valley
325 Octavia St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1405 FRANKLIN
1405 Franklin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
1126 BUSH
1126 Bush St
San Francisco, CA 94109
2227 TAYLOR Apartments
2227 Taylor Street
San Francisco, CA 94133
2148-2152 Broderick Street
2152 Broderick Street
San Francisco, CA 94115

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity