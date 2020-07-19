All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 609 Dorado Terrace.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
609 Dorado Terrace
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

609 Dorado Terrace

609 Dorado Terrace · (415) 621-2700
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Washer-Dryer
See all

Location

609 Dorado Terrace, San Francisco, CA 94112
Mt. Davidson Manor

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 609 Dorado Terrace · Avail. now

$3,595

2 Bed · 2.5 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Huge 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse W/ In-Unit Laundry & Parking!! - Huge 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse W/ In-Unit Laundry & Parking!!

This large multi-level townhouse is loaded with amenities. The first level has a garage with parking for one vehicle, laundry and access to a small backyard. The second level features a modern kitchen with gas range, dishwasher, and breakfast counter. A large living room, half bathroom & dining room are also on this floor. All rooms on the second floor feature hardwood floors. The top level features 2 master bedrooms and a massive walk-in closet, and features wall to wall carpeting.

Located in the convenient Ingleside Terrace neighborhood, this townhouse is above Ocean Avenue with access to many restaurants, shops. Conveniently located close to public transit and major highways.

Unit Features:
• 3 Level Townhouse
• In-Unit Laundry
• Parking space for 1 car
• Second level has hardwood floors
• Modern kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances incl. gas range & dishwasher
• 2 Master Bedrooms
• Third Level has wall-to-wall carpets
• Small backyard included

Rent: $3595

Deposit: $5,392.5?0

Showings by appointment, contact Jason at 415-910-8586

*Applications available at showing only. Completed applications, along with the $30 cash or money order processing fee per applicant, and $250 check for a holding deposit must be submitted to Anchor Realty directly. The holding deposit will be applied to the second month's rent if the application is approved and a lease signed. Agent cannot accept applications.

ANCHOR REALTY, INC.
WWW.ANCHOREALTYINC.COM
(415) 621-2700
DRE # 01208661

(RLNE5920458)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 609 Dorado Terrace have any available units?
609 Dorado Terrace has a unit available for $3,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 609 Dorado Terrace have?
Some of 609 Dorado Terrace's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 609 Dorado Terrace currently offering any rent specials?
609 Dorado Terrace is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 609 Dorado Terrace pet-friendly?
No, 609 Dorado Terrace is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 609 Dorado Terrace offer parking?
Yes, 609 Dorado Terrace offers parking.
Does 609 Dorado Terrace have units with washers and dryers?
No, 609 Dorado Terrace does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 609 Dorado Terrace have a pool?
No, 609 Dorado Terrace does not have a pool.
Does 609 Dorado Terrace have accessible units?
No, 609 Dorado Terrace does not have accessible units.
Does 609 Dorado Terrace have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 609 Dorado Terrace has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 609 Dorado Terrace?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

390 LIBERTY Apartments
390 Liberty Street
San Francisco, CA 94114
SoMa Square
1 Saint Francis Pl
San Francisco, CA 94107
2619 MISSION Apartments
2619 Mission Street
San Francisco, CA 94110
Modera Rincon Hill
390 1st Street
San Francisco, CA 94105
2677 Larkin
2677 Larkin St
San Francisco, CA 94109
3210 GOUGH
3210 Gough St
San Francisco, CA 94123
Oak Shrader Apartments
1995-1999 Oak Street
San Francisco, CA 94117
1656 LEAVENWORTH Apartments
1656 Leavenworth Street
San Francisco, CA 94109

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity