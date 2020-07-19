609 Dorado Terrace

Amenities

Huge 2 Bed/2.5 Bath Townhouse W/ In-Unit Laundry & Parking!!



This large multi-level townhouse is loaded with amenities. The first level has a garage with parking for one vehicle, laundry and access to a small backyard. The second level features a modern kitchen with gas range, dishwasher, and breakfast counter. A large living room, half bathroom & dining room are also on this floor. All rooms on the second floor feature hardwood floors. The top level features 2 master bedrooms and a massive walk-in closet, and features wall to wall carpeting.



Located in the convenient Ingleside Terrace neighborhood, this townhouse is above Ocean Avenue with access to many restaurants, shops. Conveniently located close to public transit and major highways.



Unit Features:

• 3 Level Townhouse

• In-Unit Laundry

• Parking space for 1 car

• Second level has hardwood floors

• Modern kitchen w/ stainless steel appliances incl. gas range & dishwasher

• 2 Master Bedrooms

• Third Level has wall-to-wall carpets

• Small backyard included



Rent: $3595



Deposit: $5,392.5?0



Showings by appointment, contact Jason at 415-910-8586



*Applications available at showing only. Completed applications, along with the $30 cash or money order processing fee per applicant, and $250 check for a holding deposit must be submitted to Anchor Realty directly. The holding deposit will be applied to the second month's rent if the application is approved and a lease signed. Agent cannot accept applications.



ANCHOR REALTY, INC.

WWW.ANCHOREALTYINC.COM

(415) 621-2700

DRE # 01208661



(RLNE5920458)