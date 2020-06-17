3434 California St

Amenities
Located in the heart of San Francisco
#201 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom
This charming 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom is conveniently located in the heart of San Francisco. Enjoy the convenience of washer and dryer in the residence and easy walk to the bay, Presidio Park, restaurants, cafes, and much more.
Public transportation is a block away and bike lanes lead you on an easy flat ride to both the Presidio and Golden Gate Park. Access to Downtown, Marin County and SF Airport could not be easier.
FEATURES: Available FULLY FURNISHED and EQUIPPED ONLY, Please no inquiries for unfurnished.
Microwave
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
CD / DVD
Washer / Dryer: in building (coin operated)
Stove
ESA pets allow
Tandem parking available ( more a month)
Price is including water, garbage, cable TV, high speed internet, PG&E cap up to a month, once a month housekeeping
ABOUT THE LAUREL HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD
Laurel Heights
Laurel Heights/Presidio is a small, affluent neighborhood located between the Presidio and the Laurel Heights neighborhood. There are shopping districts on Sacramento Street and on California Street in the neighborhood.