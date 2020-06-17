All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 5 2020 at 8:34 AM

3434 California St

3434 California Street · (201) 845-7300
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

3434 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94118
Presidio Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Sublet

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,200

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
internet access
Located in the heart of San Francisco

#201 1 Bedroom 1 Bathroom

This charming 1 bedroom and 1 full bathroom is conveniently located in the heart of San Francisco. Enjoy the convenience of washer and dryer in the residence and easy walk to the bay, Presidio Park, restaurants, cafes, and much more.

Public transportation is a block away and bike lanes lead you on an easy flat ride to both the Presidio and Golden Gate Park. Access to Downtown, Marin County and SF Airport could not be easier.

FEATURES: Available FULLY FURNISHED and EQUIPPED ONLY, Please no inquiries for unfurnished.

Microwave
Refrigerator
Garbage Disposal
Dishwasher
CD / DVD
Washer / Dryer: in building (coin operated)
Stove
ESA pets allow
Tandem parking available ( more a month)
Price is including water, garbage, cable TV, high speed internet, PG&E cap up to a month, once a month housekeeping

ABOUT THE LAUREL HEIGHTS NEIGHBORHOOD

Laurel Heights

Laurel Heights/Presidio is a small, affluent neighborhood located between the Presidio and the Laurel Heights neighborhood. There are shopping districts on Sacramento Street and on California Street in the neighborhood.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3434 California St have any available units?
3434 California St has a unit available for $3,200 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3434 California St have?
Some of 3434 California St's amenities include in unit laundry, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3434 California St currently offering any rent specials?
3434 California St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3434 California St pet-friendly?
Yes, 3434 California St is pet friendly.
Does 3434 California St offer parking?
Yes, 3434 California St does offer parking.
Does 3434 California St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3434 California St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3434 California St have a pool?
No, 3434 California St does not have a pool.
Does 3434 California St have accessible units?
No, 3434 California St does not have accessible units.
Does 3434 California St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 3434 California St has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 3434 California St?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
