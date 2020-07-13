Amenities

Unit Amenities patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities bocce court clubhouse 24hr concierge 24hr gym parking hot tub internet access sauna valet service yoga cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage pet friendly bbq/grill business center dog grooming area fire pit google fiber internet cafe key fob access media room new construction package receiving pool table trash valet

At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information! 33 Tehama is an iconic new residence coming to the heart of SoMa in San Francisco. With one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and penthouse apartments, it brings truly cosmopolitan living, sophisticated design, and unrivaled amenities to one of the most connected, walkable, and cultured locations in the city, and beyond. The 35-story tower was designed by Arquitectonica with refined interiors by Edmonds + Lee and a signature art installation by world-renowned artist Yayoi Kusama. This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.