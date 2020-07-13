All apartments in San Francisco
33 Tehama
Last updated July 13 2020 at 12:55 PM

33 Tehama

Open Now until 6pm
33 Tehama St · (415) 881-1399
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

33 Tehama St, San Francisco, CA 94105
South Beach

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 3H · Avail. Aug 7

$2,853

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 487 sqft

Unit 9H · Avail. Sep 12

$2,928

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 487 sqft

Unit 6E · Avail. now

$2,938

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 503 sqft

See 46+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4K · Avail. now

$4,776

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 931 sqft

Unit 13K · Avail. now

$5,041

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 931 sqft

Unit 12K · Avail. now

$5,041

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 931 sqft

See 18+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 33 Tehama.

Amenities

in unit laundry
google fiber
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
bocce court
clubhouse
24hr concierge
24hr gym
parking
hot tub
internet access
sauna
valet service
yoga
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
pet friendly
bbq/grill
business center
dog grooming area
fire pit
google fiber
internet cafe
key fob access
media room
new construction
package receiving
pool table
trash valet
At this time our team is available to schedule a self-guided onsite tour after a personalized virtual tour has been taken. Please call us for more information! 33 Tehama is an iconic new residence coming to the heart of SoMa in San Francisco. With one-bedroom, two-bedroom, and penthouse apartments, it brings truly cosmopolitan living, sophisticated design, and unrivaled amenities to one of the most connected, walkable, and cultured locations in the city, and beyond. The 35-story tower was designed by Arquitectonica with refined interiors by Edmonds + Lee and a signature art installation by world-renowned artist Yayoi Kusama. This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 9-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $48 per applicant
Deposit: $1,200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500 per pet
limit: 2 pet maximum
rent: $75/month per pet
Parking Details: Other: $400/month. Valet Parking. Please call for parking information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Tehama have any available units?
33 Tehama has 70 units available starting at $2,853 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 33 Tehama have?
Some of 33 Tehama's amenities include in unit laundry, google fiber, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Tehama currently offering any rent specials?
33 Tehama is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Tehama pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Tehama is pet friendly.
Does 33 Tehama offer parking?
Yes, 33 Tehama offers parking.
Does 33 Tehama have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Tehama offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Tehama have a pool?
No, 33 Tehama does not have a pool.
Does 33 Tehama have accessible units?
Yes, 33 Tehama has accessible units.
Does 33 Tehama have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Tehama has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

