Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
3 Seward St
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:13 PM

3 Seward St

3 Seward Street · (415) 756-4505
Location

3 Seward Street, San Francisco, CA 94114
Eureka Valley

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 3 Seward St · Avail. now

$3,750

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
coffee bar
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
furnished
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
coffee bar
parking
Lovely Furnished Eureka Valley 1 bd w AMAZING VIEWS | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,750/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Street Parking
Amenities: Private Patio
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 6 - 12 months
Utilities Included: Water & garbage
Property Type: Furnished
Floors: Hardwood & tile
Laundry: In unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

- Recently, and fully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Straight on city and Bay Bridge views
- Located on a quiet, charming tree-lined street in Eureka Valley neighborhood
- Super close to Kite Hill and Seward Mini Parks
- Excellent walkability to local markets, coffee shops &restaurants
- In unit, full sized washer and dryer
- Private patio area
- Fully furnished and appointed

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3 Seward St have any available units?
3 Seward St has a unit available for $3,750 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 3 Seward St have?
Some of 3 Seward St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3 Seward St currently offering any rent specials?
3 Seward St isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3 Seward St pet-friendly?
No, 3 Seward St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 3 Seward St offer parking?
Yes, 3 Seward St does offer parking.
Does 3 Seward St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3 Seward St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3 Seward St have a pool?
No, 3 Seward St does not have a pool.
Does 3 Seward St have accessible units?
No, 3 Seward St does not have accessible units.
Does 3 Seward St have units with dishwashers?
No, 3 Seward St does not have units with dishwashers.
