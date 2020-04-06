3 Seward St

Amenities
Lovely Furnished Eureka Valley 1 bd w AMAZING VIEWS | Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,750/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Street Parking
Amenities: Private Patio
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 6 - 12 months
Utilities Included: Water & garbage
Property Type: Furnished
Floors: Hardwood & tile
Laundry: In unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
- Recently, and fully renovated 1 bedroom, 1 bathroom
- Straight on city and Bay Bridge views
- Located on a quiet, charming tree-lined street in Eureka Valley neighborhood
- Super close to Kite Hill and Seward Mini Parks
- Excellent walkability to local markets, coffee shops &restaurants
- In unit, full sized washer and dryer
- Private patio area
- Fully furnished and appointed
