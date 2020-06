Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors garage recently renovated fireplace courtyard

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors recently renovated Property Amenities courtyard parking garage

Large Studio with panoramic views of Golden Gate Bridge! / AMSI Jimmy Bastos - Unique opportunity to lease a large studio in Cow Hollow with panoramic views of the bay including Golden Gate Bridge. Natural light pours in through the big bay windows. It has original refinished hardwood floors throughout. A beautiful wood-burning fireplace is the center piece in the living area. The eat-in kitchen has been completely remodeled with granite countertops and new appliances. There is a formal dining area where a queen sized bed fits comfortably converting it to a bedroom. This home is set back from the street making it quiet and private.

There is a shared courtyard along with a back yard for your enjoyment. Garage parking is available.



Located in the prestigious Cow Hollow district, it's walking distance to a variety of shopping options, restaurants and cafes. Public transportation and a number of Tech Shuttle Bus Stops are also steps away.



For private viewings contact;

AMSI

Jimmy Bastos

DRE#01873651

jbastos@amsiemail.com

415-572-2788



(RLNE5823303)