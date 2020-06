Amenities

w/d hookup granite counters garage recently renovated fireplace carpet

BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED HOME FOR RENT - FOR RENT: Beautifully updated single family home, in central location, close to transportation. This home offers a remodeled kitchen with granite counter-tops and quality appliances. There is a dining room off the kitchen and a spacious living room with picture windows and a decorative fireplace. The upstairs bedrooms are large and overlook the backyard. There is interior access to the garage and rooms downstairs. The downstairs rooms include a bedroom, bonus room and partial bathroom. The bedroom opens to the backyard. The garage offers parking for one car and laundry hook-ups. The home offers new carpet and is clean and ready for move in.



If you have any questions or would like to arrange an appointment to view this property please call 415-681-1265.



Thank you.



No Pets Allowed



