Spectacular Pacific Heights Corporate Rental - Property Id: 290551



A true one of a kind home in the heart of the exclusive Pacific Heights neighborhood. This home is ideally situated for professionals who appreciate the higher end homes to stay. Remodeled & Furnished top floor 3 bedroom/3 bath luxury condo. With gorgeous hardwood floors & modern lighting throughout exudes classic SF style while boasting impeccably tasteful updates & decor. Master suite has impressive views of Lafayette Park & en-suite bathroom with calacatta marble throughout, soaking tub & rainfall shower. Another large bedroom also has views of Lafayette Park & en-suite bathroom with designer finishes. The formal living room has a beautiful marble framed fireplace & opens immediately to the dining room with city views. The chef-style kitchen has marble counters, gas range with hood, island & custom built-in informal dining area. No Pets & No Kids allowed. Parking for 1 car. 1-3 months lease available from Jun-Sep. Utilities & 1 cleaning/month included. Coin operated laundry.

