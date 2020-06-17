1924 Sloat Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94116

Amenities

** OPEN HOUSE SUSPENSION ** DUE TO THE SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDER IN EFFECT, ALL SHOWINGS WILL BE SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Spacious Single Family Unit in the Outer Sunset! Plenty of natural lights and conveniently located on the Sloat Blvd in Outer Sunset. This is an entire single-family unit with 6 bedrooms and 3 baths. The house is situated near Lakeshore Shopping Plaza, with many supermarkets, restaurants, banks, etc. It is within close proximity to the SF Zoo, Lake Merced, and SF State University. Move-in Condition with the Following Features: - Range / Oven - Refrigerator - Garbage disposal - Hardwood floor - Garage parking Lease Term: Min. 1 Year Lease / No Pets / No Smoking Rent: - $6000 Rent + $6000 Security deposit - The tenant will be responsible for all utilities (including PG&E, water, and garbage) - Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. as an additional insured. First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only) If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application: https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=51849 If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor or letters for exceptional approval. We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory nonrefundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged. Agent Contact: Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408) (Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160) Henry Low (DRE#00852797) Phone: 415-505-0303