Last updated June 15 2020 at 2:32 PM

1924 Sloat Boulevard San Francisco CA 94116

1924 Sloat Boulevard · (415) 484-6228
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1924 Sloat Boulevard, San Francisco, CA 94116
Parkside

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

6 Bedrooms

Unit 6 Bed · Avail. now

$6,000

Click to see floorplan

6 Bed · 3 Bath · 1375 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
garbage disposal
garage
range
oven
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
garage
** OPEN HOUSE SUSPENSION ** DUE TO THE SHELTER-IN-PLACE ORDER IN EFFECT, ALL SHOWINGS WILL BE SUSPENDED UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE Spacious Single Family Unit in the Outer Sunset! Plenty of natural lights and conveniently located on the Sloat Blvd in Outer Sunset. This is an entire single-family unit with 6 bedrooms and 3 baths. The house is situated near Lakeshore Shopping Plaza, with many supermarkets, restaurants, banks, etc. It is within close proximity to the SF Zoo, Lake Merced, and SF State University. Move-in Condition with the Following Features: - Range / Oven - Refrigerator - Garbage disposal - Hardwood floor - Garage parking Lease Term: Min. 1 Year Lease / No Pets / No Smoking Rent: - $6000 Rent + $6000 Security deposit - The tenant will be responsible for all utilities (including PG&E, water, and garbage) - Renter Insurance is required with $300,000 liability with Prime Metropolis Properties, Inc. as an additional insured. First Month's Rent and Security Deposit is required to move-in (Cashier's Check Only) If interested, please click the following link and fill out our online application: https://pmp.managebuilding.com/Resident/apps/rentalapp/?listingId=51849 If you cannot meet all of the criteria, the landlord may consider co-signer, guarantor or letters for exceptional approval. We will review your application with the provided documents and will run a Credit and Criminal Background Check. A mandatory nonrefundable administrative fee of $35 will be charged. Agent Contact: Gordon Lai (DRE#02095408) (Text: 415-484-6228 or Office: 415-968-4160) Henry Low (DRE#00852797) Phone: 415-505-0303

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1924 Sloat Boulevard San Francisco CA 94116 have any available units?
1924 Sloat Boulevard San Francisco CA 94116 has a unit available for $6,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1924 Sloat Boulevard San Francisco CA 94116 have?
Some of 1924 Sloat Boulevard San Francisco CA 94116's amenities include hardwood floors, garbage disposal, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1924 Sloat Boulevard San Francisco CA 94116 currently offering any rent specials?
1924 Sloat Boulevard San Francisco CA 94116 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1924 Sloat Boulevard San Francisco CA 94116 pet-friendly?
No, 1924 Sloat Boulevard San Francisco CA 94116 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1924 Sloat Boulevard San Francisco CA 94116 offer parking?
Yes, 1924 Sloat Boulevard San Francisco CA 94116 does offer parking.
Does 1924 Sloat Boulevard San Francisco CA 94116 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1924 Sloat Boulevard San Francisco CA 94116 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1924 Sloat Boulevard San Francisco CA 94116 have a pool?
No, 1924 Sloat Boulevard San Francisco CA 94116 does not have a pool.
Does 1924 Sloat Boulevard San Francisco CA 94116 have accessible units?
No, 1924 Sloat Boulevard San Francisco CA 94116 does not have accessible units.
Does 1924 Sloat Boulevard San Francisco CA 94116 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1924 Sloat Boulevard San Francisco CA 94116 does not have units with dishwashers.
