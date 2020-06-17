1915 Eddy Street, Unit A

Amenities

NoPa/Anza Vista - 2 BR, 2 BA Condo 1,048 Sq. Ft. - 3D Virtual Tour, 1-Car Garage, Washer/Dryer, Storage - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8uM5GEwnp4n



This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo located in Anza Vista is within walking distance to grocery stores, coffee shops, and restaurants. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and the Bay windows offer plenty of natural sunlight. In the living room is a beautiful fireplace and down the hall you will find the washer and dryer. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and large master bath. There is also a beautiful shared deck and the unit also has a dedicated storage room and 1-car parking in a secured garage.



FEATURES:

*2 Bedrooms

*2 Bathrooms

*1,048 sq. ft.

*Open Concept Floor Plan

*Living/Dining Room Combo

*Viking Oven

*Hardwood Floors Throughout

*Fireplace

*Samsung Flatscreen TV Included

*Walk-In Master Closet

*In-Unit Washer & Dryer

*Alarm System with Video Camera

*Additional Storage Unit

*1-Car Garage



AMENITIES:

*Gated Entry

*Shared Outdoor Deck

*Shared Garden with Outdoor Seating and Dedicated Gardener

*Walk Score of 96

*Bike Score of 79

*Car Sharing is Available From Getaround, City CarShare, RelayRides and Zipcar.

*Walking Distance to Grocery, Shopping, and Restaurants

*Nearby parks include Hamilton Recreation Center, Alamo Square Historic District and Kimbell Playground.

*Easy Access to HWY-101 and Public Transportation



SHOWINGS:

***COVID-19 Showing Process***

[We have adjusted our viewing process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]

1. Schedule Appointment through 'Contact Us' on the Property Page:

https://www.g2properties.com/listings/detail/38b1f3dc-956d-4d12-8d6a-46fc6a4900fd

2. Showing Guidelines Will Be Sent After a Completed Guest Card

3. Each Person Must Wear Face Mask and Suggest Gloves to Showing Appointment



APPLICATION PROCESS:

***COVID-19 Application Process***

[We have adjusted our application process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]

1. Applicant(s) Must Attend Viewing Together Prior to Submitting Individual Applications

2. Applications Will Be Reviewed Once All Intended Residents Have Attended Viewing Together & Submitted An Application

*Application Fee Is Non-Refundable

*$35 Application Fee Per Person Over 18

*Ownership Will Not Consider Co-Signers

*Complete Online Application - https://goldengate.quickleasepro.com/

*Marketing of this unit will continue until we’ve received move-in funds from an executed lease



LEASING TERMS:

*Available Now

*12 Month Lease

*Security Deposit Equivalent to One Month Rent

*Renters Insurance Required

*Tenant(s) pays PG&E

*NO Pets

*NO Smoking



