1915 Eddy Street, Unit A
Last updated June 18 2020 at 9:59 AM

1915 Eddy Street, Unit A

1915 Eddy Street · (415) 498-0066
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1915 Eddy Street, San Francisco, CA 94115
Anza Vista

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1915 Eddy Street, Unit A · Avail. now

$4,500

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1048 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
walk in closets
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
alarm system
coffee bar
parking
playground
garage
NoPa/Anza Vista - 2 BR, 2 BA Condo 1,048 Sq. Ft. - 3D Virtual Tour, 1-Car Garage, Washer/Dryer, Storage - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=8uM5GEwnp4n

This spacious 2 bedroom, 2 full bath condo located in Anza Vista is within walking distance to grocery stores, coffee shops, and restaurants. The open floor plan is perfect for entertaining and the Bay windows offer plenty of natural sunlight. In the living room is a beautiful fireplace and down the hall you will find the washer and dryer. The master bedroom has a walk-in closet and large master bath. There is also a beautiful shared deck and the unit also has a dedicated storage room and 1-car parking in a secured garage.

FEATURES:
*2 Bedrooms
*2 Bathrooms
*1,048 sq. ft.
*Open Concept Floor Plan
*Living/Dining Room Combo
*Viking Oven
*Hardwood Floors Throughout
*Fireplace
*Samsung Flatscreen TV Included
*Walk-In Master Closet
*In-Unit Washer & Dryer
*Alarm System with Video Camera
*Additional Storage Unit
*1-Car Garage

AMENITIES:
*Gated Entry
*Shared Outdoor Deck
*Shared Garden with Outdoor Seating and Dedicated Gardener
*Walk Score of 96
*Bike Score of 79
*Car Sharing is Available From Getaround, City CarShare, RelayRides and Zipcar.
*Walking Distance to Grocery, Shopping, and Restaurants
*Nearby parks include Hamilton Recreation Center, Alamo Square Historic District and Kimbell Playground.
*Easy Access to HWY-101 and Public Transportation

SHOWINGS:
***COVID-19 Showing Process***
[We have adjusted our viewing process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]
1. Schedule Appointment through 'Contact Us' on the Property Page:
https://www.g2properties.com/listings/detail/38b1f3dc-956d-4d12-8d6a-46fc6a4900fd
2. Showing Guidelines Will Be Sent After a Completed Guest Card
3. Each Person Must Wear Face Mask and Suggest Gloves to Showing Appointment

APPLICATION PROCESS:
***COVID-19 Application Process***
[We have adjusted our application process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]
1. Applicant(s) Must Attend Viewing Together Prior to Submitting Individual Applications
2. Applications Will Be Reviewed Once All Intended Residents Have Attended Viewing Together & Submitted An Application
*Application Fee Is Non-Refundable
*$35 Application Fee Per Person Over 18
*Ownership Will Not Consider Co-Signers
*Complete Online Application - https://goldengate.quickleasepro.com/
*Marketing of this unit will continue until we’ve received move-in funds from an executed lease

LEASING TERMS:
*Available Now
*12 Month Lease
*Security Deposit Equivalent to One Month Rent
*Renters Insurance Required
*Tenant(s) pays PG&E
*NO Pets
*NO Smoking

©Golden Gate Properties 2020, All Rights Reserved.
No part of this website or any of its contents may be reproduced, copied, modified or adapted, without the prior written consent of the author, unless otherwise indicated for stand-alone materials.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE2442537)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1915 Eddy Street, Unit A have any available units?
1915 Eddy Street, Unit A has a unit available for $4,500 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1915 Eddy Street, Unit A have?
Some of 1915 Eddy Street, Unit A's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1915 Eddy Street, Unit A currently offering any rent specials?
1915 Eddy Street, Unit A isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1915 Eddy Street, Unit A pet-friendly?
No, 1915 Eddy Street, Unit A is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1915 Eddy Street, Unit A offer parking?
Yes, 1915 Eddy Street, Unit A does offer parking.
Does 1915 Eddy Street, Unit A have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1915 Eddy Street, Unit A offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1915 Eddy Street, Unit A have a pool?
No, 1915 Eddy Street, Unit A does not have a pool.
Does 1915 Eddy Street, Unit A have accessible units?
No, 1915 Eddy Street, Unit A does not have accessible units.
Does 1915 Eddy Street, Unit A have units with dishwashers?
No, 1915 Eddy Street, Unit A does not have units with dishwashers.
