1815 40th Ave

Spacious Contempo, convenient and Cat-friendly - Property Id: 274058
Cats required! Available May 24th.
Place is spacious and romantic .....
Furnished - bedroom / living rm (2 separate rooms) / bathroom, separate and private, with extra bonus garage, laundry, deck-patio, fenced backyard. Bathroom: shower over custom-made mosaic sitting tub. Cooking facility, refrigerator, dining area, lots of storage. Sonic installed and Fast Internet-ready. Bedroom has 2 floor-to-ceiling IKEA wardrobes for clothes and 2 for shoes.
The backyard is developed for human use and enjoyment.
96% efficient forced air furnace-heater, tank-less water heater.
All utilities shared and paid based on agreed estimated use.
Location is super convenient, 10 blocks from the ocean and 5 min drive to shops and great Noriega St neighborhood food places. Easy transportation next block (30 min to downtown on express bus) and freeway access to 101/280.
No SMOKING, No DRUGS, no sublease, no AirBnB.
Long or short term available. Medics and Vets welcomed!
