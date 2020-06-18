All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:17 PM

1815 40th Ave

1815 40th Avenue · (415) 857-1049
Location

1815 40th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94122
Outer Sunset

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 bed, 1 bath, $2995 · Avail. now

$2,995

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
microwave
Unit Amenities
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
internet access
Spacious Contempo, convenient and Cat-friendly - Property Id: 274058

Cats required! Available May 24th.
Place is spacious and romantic .....
Furnished - bedroom / living rm (2 separate rooms) / bathroom, separate and private, with extra bonus garage, laundry, deck-patio, fenced backyard. Bathroom: shower over custom-made mosaic sitting tub. Cooking facility, refrigerator, dining area, lots of storage. Sonic installed and Fast Internet-ready. Bedroom has 2 floor-to-ceiling IKEA wardrobes for clothes and 2 for shoes.
The backyard is developed for human use and enjoyment.
96% efficient forced air furnace-heater, tank-less water heater.
All utilities shared and paid based on agreed estimated use.
Location is super convenient, 10 blocks from the ocean and 5 min drive to shops and great Noriega St neighborhood food places. Easy transportation next block (30 min to downtown on express bus) and freeway access to 101/280.
No SMOKING, No DRUGS, no sublease, no AirBnB.
Long or short term available. Medics and Vets welcomed!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/274058
Property Id 274058

(RLNE5757700)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1815 40th Ave have any available units?
1815 40th Ave has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1815 40th Ave have?
Some of 1815 40th Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1815 40th Ave currently offering any rent specials?
1815 40th Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1815 40th Ave pet-friendly?
Yes, 1815 40th Ave is pet friendly.
Does 1815 40th Ave offer parking?
Yes, 1815 40th Ave does offer parking.
Does 1815 40th Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1815 40th Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1815 40th Ave have a pool?
No, 1815 40th Ave does not have a pool.
Does 1815 40th Ave have accessible units?
No, 1815 40th Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 1815 40th Ave have units with dishwashers?
No, 1815 40th Ave does not have units with dishwashers.
