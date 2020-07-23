All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:37 PM

1735 Lake Street Unit 1

1735 Lake Street · (415) 484-1940
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1735 Lake Street, San Francisco, CA 94121
Lake Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1735 Lake Street Unit 1 · Avail. Aug 8

$2,675

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 600 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
concierge
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
concierge
24hr maintenance
1735 Lake Street Unit 1 Available 08/08/20 Sunny 1BR apartment in the heart of Lake Street - FOUNDATION - - Video Walkthrough https://youtu.be/sQ_kWlI4uyo

(UPDATE: Our team is delighted to hear from prospective new residents and we are making every (safe!) effort to virtually or remotely show our properties.)

This 1BR/1BA is on Lake and 18th Avenue is ~600sf with plenty of sun through it's southern facing windows. It's close to Park Presidio and only blocks away from the shops and restaurants on Clement and Geary.

The open floor-plan features hardwood flooring with a corner kitchen with white appliances and wood cabinets. The kitchen is adjoined by the living room and which has large south facing windows letting in plenty of light.

The bedroom is good sized and can easily fit a queen mattressThe south facing windows let me plenty of light. Above the closet is additional storage perfect for long term storage items.

In the bathroom is good sized and holds a standing showing and a single vanity with cabinet storage.

This gorgeous 1BR is only a 5 minute drive from Golden Gate Bridge, it provides easy access to the Presidio and easy commute through the rest of the city and beyond. Water and garbage included.

Available today for lease.

If you have any specific questions about this property, please call or text Shawn Walker at (707) 774-5398

CURRENT COVID-19 + SHELTER IN PLACE UPDATE: The team at Foundation Homes Property Management will remain available virtually through the "Shelter in Place" order, providing video walkthroughs, live streaming property tours via FaceTime, online and video consultations, and sharing updates on our social media channels. We continue to monitor and adhere to the guidelines set forth by our local, state and national governments. As a company, we are committed to taking actions that will protect you, our team and our properties. View our latest COVID policies HERE: https://www.foundationhomes.com/covid19-update/

PET POLICY: Pet be considered on a case-by-case basis for well-qualified applicant(s) unless otherwise noted. Pet Application and monthly Pet Admin fee for approved pet(s) are required unless otherwise noted. Monthly pet admin is $60 per approved cat and/or $100 per approved dog unless otherwise noted. Assistive animals are always permitted and are approved with legal documentation. No Pet Admin fee applies for Assistive animals. Individual terms may vary based on property and management options; pls inquire.

ADDITIONAL TERMS: No smoking. Please expect a $49.00 application processing fee per adult. Renter's Liability Insurance required. Filter changing fee/policy applies.

-------> Join Our Exclusive "COMING SOON" Pocket List for access to MEMBERS ONLY private listings: https://properties.foundationhomes.com/coming-soon———<

Foundation Homes: Performance Built Property Management for Results Driven Investors.

Listed By:
Shawn Walker, Agent
Christopher Barrow, Broker
Foundation Homes Property Management
Leasing ~ Management ~ Sales ~ Investments

****AUTOMATED SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS:*****

Please use the following link to view available times and request an appointment 24/7 online:

https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/foundationrentalsandrelocationinc

-OR-

(415) 484- 1940 - Automated Schedule Request Hotline - 24/7
(415) 507-9600 - New Landlord & Relocation Inquiries

Need to talk to us? Please call (415) 507-9600 ext 8 for our awesome receptionists. Please call during normal business hours M-F for fastest response!

Application Criteria / APPLY NOW:
https://www.foundationhomes.com/tenants/apply-now/

Tenant Rental Assistance packages also offered for VIP service. Pls inquire if you'd like priority assistance from our dedicated leasing team: https://www.foundationhomes.com/tenants/#relocation-services

AGENTS/BROKERS: If listed on MLS, please consult agent instructions for showing/application instructions. Cooperating compensation varies by listing and is offered only as published on MLS listings, thanks for understanding. Our agency will handle all applications, credit reports, and lease paperwork.

PROSPECTIVE RESIDENTS: Tired of management companies that don't call you back? When renting a home professionally managed by Foundation Homes, you'll enjoy a convenient online resident portal, easy rental payment options with 24/7 emergency response and a friendly staff. We sponsor monthly exclusive resident activities + curated giveaways. We have programs to help get your qualified 4-legged family members approved by landlords in our program. We have a concierge utility set up service. We also have a Buyers Program if your ultimate goal is to buy a home. Plus, we call you back. How great is that?

LANDLORDS: If you’re still trying to DIY manage your property, we’re in a rapidly changing legislative environment filled with risk for California Landlords. Don’t undervalue your asset with discount or DIY property management that can cost you money, lose you a great tenant, and get you into legal trouble quickly. We're performance built and results driven and can help protect your asset in a changing market. Contact our office today to learn how we can help you: (415) 507-9600 ext 1.

OUR MISSION: We help results-driven landlords navigate a changing market by renting properties faster, and for more money, while protecting and improving asset performance so you can forget about the complications of owning rental properties in California and focus on what’s really important: living your best life and making YOUR biggest contribution to the world.

OUR COMMUNITY: A portion of every transaction goes to our co-founders' new non-profit, the LifeBoost Charitable Fund, opening later this year. Additional philanthropic beneficiaries of Foundation Homes are Marin Foster Care Association, Cleaning4Kids.org, Marin Humane Society, Adopt-a-Family, Sparkle Foundation...and many more!

This property is offered for lease ONLY by Foundation Homes. Please look carefully at all email addresses and phone area codes.

If you feel that you are not dealing directly with us or a member of our staff, please call us immediately at our published phone number and we will be happy to verify you are dealing with the correct person who represents this property.

If there are terms or requirements that are mission critical to you in renting this property, you are responsible for verifying before leasing the property. The Landlord is only responsible for the terms in the lease. Sometimes popular syndication sites publish inaccurate rental info without our knowledge. We're responsible for ads on our website only; we can't offer the same guarantee of accuracy for any of our ads syndicated on other sites.

Any question please call (415) 507-9600 .

Thanks for being a savvy consumer! Be safe. Be well.

www.FoundationHomes.com

(RLNE5969705)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 Lake Street Unit 1 have any available units?
1735 Lake Street Unit 1 has a unit available for $2,675 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 Lake Street Unit 1 have?
Some of 1735 Lake Street Unit 1's amenities include hardwood floors, pet friendly, and 24hr maintenance. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 Lake Street Unit 1 currently offering any rent specials?
1735 Lake Street Unit 1 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 Lake Street Unit 1 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1735 Lake Street Unit 1 is pet friendly.
Does 1735 Lake Street Unit 1 offer parking?
No, 1735 Lake Street Unit 1 does not offer parking.
Does 1735 Lake Street Unit 1 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 Lake Street Unit 1 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 Lake Street Unit 1 have a pool?
No, 1735 Lake Street Unit 1 does not have a pool.
Does 1735 Lake Street Unit 1 have accessible units?
No, 1735 Lake Street Unit 1 does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 Lake Street Unit 1 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 Lake Street Unit 1 does not have units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

