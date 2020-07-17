1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B

Amenities
Upgraded 1bd, Centrally Located, W/D in Unit.| Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,400/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Street Parking
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water & garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Live in this upgraded, incredibly well located, 1bd/1ba Russian/Nob Hill condo:
- Top floor, light filled apartment (approx. 650 sf.)
- Tall ceilings and hardwood floors throughout
- Open floor plan, kitchen open to living room
- One of two residential units in the building
- Nicely remodeled and updated kitchen with gas cooking and dishwasher
- Bathroom has been stylishly finished with designer fixtures and tiles
- For your convenience there is a washer/dryer in the bldg
- With a Walkscore of 99 points, you certainly won’t need to own a car
- Right outside your door are all the shopping and dining options of Polk Street
- Transit options include multiple MUNI and Golden Gate Transit lines
- Easy access to Hwy 101 and Golden Gate Bridge
*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*
