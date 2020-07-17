All apartments in San Francisco
1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B

1618 Pacific Avenue · (415) 756-4505
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1618 Pacific Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94109
Polk Gulch

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B · Avail. now

$3,400

1 Bed · 1 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Upgraded 1bd, Centrally Located, W/D in Unit.| Elite Leasing - Contact us for a Video Walkthrough of the Property.

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $3,400/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 1
Bathrooms: 1
Parking: Street Parking
Pets: Not Allowed
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: Water & garbage
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Live in this upgraded, incredibly well located, 1bd/1ba Russian/Nob Hill condo:

- Top floor, light filled apartment (approx. 650 sf.)
- Tall ceilings and hardwood floors throughout
- Open floor plan, kitchen open to living room
- One of two residential units in the building
- Nicely remodeled and updated kitchen with gas cooking and dishwasher
- Bathroom has been stylishly finished with designer fixtures and tiles
- For your convenience there is a washer/dryer in the bldg
- With a Walkscore of 99 points, you certainly won’t need to own a car
- Right outside your door are all the shopping and dining options of Polk Street
- Transit options include multiple MUNI and Golden Gate Transit lines
- Easy access to Hwy 101 and Golden Gate Bridge

*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

(RLNE5858503)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B have any available units?
1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B has a unit available for $3,400 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B have?
Some of 1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B currently offering any rent specials?
1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B pet-friendly?
No, 1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B offer parking?
Yes, 1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B offers parking.
Does 1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B have a pool?
No, 1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B does not have a pool.
Does 1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B have accessible units?
No, 1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B does not have accessible units.
Does 1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1618 Pacific Avenue Unit B has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

