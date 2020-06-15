Amenities
Light filled home+ Pet Friendly + Deck+ Lovely Yard - Bright living room with decorative fireplace
Fabulous kitchen with stone countertops
Top of the line appliances-Stainless steel refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built in microwave
Three light filled bedrooms
Two full bathrooms
Downstairs bedroom has wet bar and newly remodeled cabinets
Front loading washer and dryer
Classic San Francisco charm with modern details
Designer touches throughout
Ample closet space
Laminate floors throughout
Quiet private garden
Spacious wooden deck off of bedroom
Downstairs studio can be closed off with separate entrance
Lots of storage
Non-smoking unit
Renter's insurance required
Pet Negotiable
Located between Oceanview and Ingleside, 157 Thrift Street is close to public transportation, 280, and the Balboa Bart station. A few blocks from Ocean Blvd and its stores, restaurants, and cafes that the upcoming neighborhood has to offer! Please contact Nanette with any questions.
In order to view the Zillow 3D Tour. Click the link:
https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/7ea154e9-4c42-48ea-99a2-e5bde1ab3bcd/?utm_source=captureapp
(RLNE4578892)