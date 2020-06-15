All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 157 Thrift Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
157 Thrift Street
Last updated June 12 2020 at 11:34 AM

157 Thrift Street

157 Thrift Street · (415) 554-8812
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

157 Thrift Street, San Francisco, CA 94112
Oceanview

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 157 Thrift Street · Avail. now

$4,000

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Light filled home+ Pet Friendly + Deck+ Lovely Yard - Bright living room with decorative fireplace
Fabulous kitchen with stone countertops
Top of the line appliances-Stainless steel refrigerator, Dishwasher, Built in microwave
Three light filled bedrooms
Two full bathrooms
Downstairs bedroom has wet bar and newly remodeled cabinets
Front loading washer and dryer
Classic San Francisco charm with modern details
Designer touches throughout
Ample closet space
Laminate floors throughout
Quiet private garden
Spacious wooden deck off of bedroom
Downstairs studio can be closed off with separate entrance
Lots of storage
Non-smoking unit
Renter's insurance required
Pet Negotiable

Located between Oceanview and Ingleside, 157 Thrift Street is close to public transportation, 280, and the Balboa Bart station. A few blocks from Ocean Blvd and its stores, restaurants, and cafes that the upcoming neighborhood has to offer! Please contact Nanette with any questions.

In order to view the Zillow 3D Tour. Click the link:

https://www.zillow.com/view-3d-home/7ea154e9-4c42-48ea-99a2-e5bde1ab3bcd/?utm_source=captureapp

(RLNE4578892)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 157 Thrift Street have any available units?
157 Thrift Street has a unit available for $4,000 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 157 Thrift Street have?
Some of 157 Thrift Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 157 Thrift Street currently offering any rent specials?
157 Thrift Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 157 Thrift Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 157 Thrift Street is pet friendly.
Does 157 Thrift Street offer parking?
No, 157 Thrift Street does not offer parking.
Does 157 Thrift Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 157 Thrift Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 157 Thrift Street have a pool?
No, 157 Thrift Street does not have a pool.
Does 157 Thrift Street have accessible units?
No, 157 Thrift Street does not have accessible units.
Does 157 Thrift Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 157 Thrift Street has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for 157 Thrift Street?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

250 FELL St
250 Fell Street
San Francisco, CA 94102
The Civic
101 Polk St
San Francisco, CA 94102
1920 Pacific Avenue
1920 Pacific Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94109
57 Taylor
57 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94102
The Duboce Apartments
2198 Market St
San Francisco, CA 94114
1560 SACRAMENTO
1560 Sacramento St
San Francisco, CA 94109
210 Church
210 Church St
San Francisco, CA 94114
390 29th Avenue Apartments
390 29th Avenue
San Francisco, CA 94121

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Apartments with Hardwood FloorsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketNob HillMission District
TenderloinRussian HillLower Nob Hill
South BeachPacific Heights

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity