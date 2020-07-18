146 6th Ave.

Amenities

Newly Renovated 1-bedroom Edwardian on quiet tree-lined street in Lake District. Lot of windows, all with thermal glass. Ebonized hardwood floors. Modern kitchen: Unit - Renovated kitchen with stainless gas commercial style range, dishwasher, refrigerator, exterior venting hood - Large living/dining room combined - Ebonized wood floors throughout - Large bedroom with huge walk in closet - Deep closet in hallway - Laundry in building Terms - Security deposit is 1.5x rent - Owner pays water and garbage - laundry in building - Street parking 94 Walk Score. At the corner are several excellent Restaurants, Cafes and other Services, including the well-known Nourish (Vegan), Caf Europa (German), Manadalay (Burmese) and Yoga Tree Studio. Conveniently walkable to Clement Street (Green Apple Books), Laurel Village (two grocery stores), Mountain Lake Park, the Presidio, and Golden Gate Park. Excellent starting point for running, hiking and biking. Clement Street has a large farmers market every Sunday. Excellent transit. Half a block from the frequent California #1, 1BX and 1AX (Expresses to downtown) the 44 (Frequent North/South) and the 28R (Express down 19th Ave.) Neighborhood street parking permits available. An exclusive neighborhood in the city s northwestern corner, Lake Street is a long residential stretch in an optimal location. Outdoor living is the norm for residents in this sprawling neighborhood. Mountain Lake Park on its northern border boasts running trails, tennis courts, a dog run, and a lake popular for gathering around or jogging. Golfers and beach-goers will find the neighborhood a slice of heaven with the expansive Presidio just beyond its northern edge boasting a golf course, yacht club, and beaches. Stacked with single-family homes and condominiums, the homes in the Lake Street neighborhood cover the spectrum of styles. Heavy with Edwardian and Victorian properties, this affluent neighborhood is popular with families and treasured by many longtime residents. Neighboring districts like the Inner and Central Richmond quench the need for destination restaurants and trendy storefronts, some within walking distance of Lake Street homes. And with public transportation running through and along this district, residents can equally enjoy downtown city life and access freeways for commuting or out-of-town adventures. Lake Street is a quiet and upscale experience that provides easy access to outdoor recreation and the bustling downtown of San Francisco with the added bonus of retreating to suburban life at the end of the day.



Terms: One year lease