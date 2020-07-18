All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated July 10 2020 at 9:13 AM

146 6th Ave.

146 6th Avenue · (415) 715-9125
Location

146 6th Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94118
Presidio Terrace

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Listanza

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$3,300

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 740 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
dishwasher
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dog park
on-site laundry
tennis court
yoga
Newly Renovated 1-bedroom Edwardian on quiet tree-lined street in Lake District. Lot of windows, all with thermal glass. Ebonized hardwood floors. Modern kitchen: Unit - Renovated kitchen with stainless gas commercial style range, dishwasher, refrigerator, exterior venting hood - Large living/dining room combined - Ebonized wood floors throughout - Large bedroom with huge walk in closet - Deep closet in hallway - Laundry in building Terms - Security deposit is 1.5x rent - Owner pays water and garbage - laundry in building - Street parking 94 Walk Score. At the corner are several excellent Restaurants, Cafes and other Services, including the well-known Nourish (Vegan), Caf Europa (German), Manadalay (Burmese) and Yoga Tree Studio. Conveniently walkable to Clement Street (Green Apple Books), Laurel Village (two grocery stores), Mountain Lake Park, the Presidio, and Golden Gate Park. Excellent starting point for running, hiking and biking. Clement Street has a large farmers market every Sunday. Excellent transit. Half a block from the frequent California #1, 1BX and 1AX (Expresses to downtown) the 44 (Frequent North/South) and the 28R (Express down 19th Ave.) Neighborhood street parking permits available. An exclusive neighborhood in the city s northwestern corner, Lake Street is a long residential stretch in an optimal location. Outdoor living is the norm for residents in this sprawling neighborhood. Mountain Lake Park on its northern border boasts running trails, tennis courts, a dog run, and a lake popular for gathering around or jogging. Golfers and beach-goers will find the neighborhood a slice of heaven with the expansive Presidio just beyond its northern edge boasting a golf course, yacht club, and beaches. Stacked with single-family homes and condominiums, the homes in the Lake Street neighborhood cover the spectrum of styles. Heavy with Edwardian and Victorian properties, this affluent neighborhood is popular with families and treasured by many longtime residents. Neighboring districts like the Inner and Central Richmond quench the need for destination restaurants and trendy storefronts, some within walking distance of Lake Street homes. And with public transportation running through and along this district, residents can equally enjoy downtown city life and access freeways for commuting or out-of-town adventures. Lake Street is a quiet and upscale experience that provides easy access to outdoor recreation and the bustling downtown of San Francisco with the added bonus of retreating to suburban life at the end of the day.

Terms: One year lease

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 146 6th Ave. have any available units?
146 6th Ave. has a unit available for $3,300 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 146 6th Ave. have?
Some of 146 6th Ave.'s amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 146 6th Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
146 6th Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 146 6th Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 146 6th Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 146 6th Ave. offer parking?
No, 146 6th Ave. does not offer parking.
Does 146 6th Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 146 6th Ave. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 146 6th Ave. have a pool?
No, 146 6th Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 146 6th Ave. have accessible units?
No, 146 6th Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 146 6th Ave. have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 146 6th Ave. has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

