1350 California Street #301

Amenities
NEED A LARGER LIVE/WORK SPACE? Large 1 Br on Russian Hill w/Parking! AMSI/Maureen Couture - Have you outgrown your rental, and looking for a larger place to enjoy a comfortable working/living space? This perfectly located condo may be just what you are looking for. It offers large rooms, ample closet space, and outside deck. The main room has a fireplace, and large windows with wooden shutters. Plenty of room to accommodate a dining table & chairs, and bar stools by the counter to the kitchen. In the kitchen you will find a new stainless steel & black stove, refrigerator, stainless dishwasher, tall cabinets, and lots of counter space.
The bedroom is large enough to accommodate a king bed, and has two large mirrored closets, and balcony/outside deck with room for a small table and chairs. The bathroom is split, with the shower and tub, and a separate dressing room.
In this prime location you have Trader Joe's just steps away, the Financial District a cable car ride away, and shops and restaurants just outside your door. Polk & Hyde Street are just minutes away, and accessibility to the freeways and Bart are also a short distance.
Bonuses: Cable included, washer & dryer in building, garage with remote, new carpet throughout and freshly painted.
Move In & Out Fees Apply.
Walk Score 99 ** Transit Score 100 ** Bike Score 70
Shown by appointment:
Maureen Couture
AMSI Real Estate Services
DRE#02020401
(415)447-2048
(RLNE4149580)