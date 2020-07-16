1350 California Street #301

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher cable included garage stainless steel

Unit Amenities cable included carpet dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

NEED A LARGER LIVE/WORK SPACE? Large 1 Br on Russian Hill w/Parking! AMSI/Maureen Couture - Have you outgrown your rental, and looking for a larger place to enjoy a comfortable working/living space? This perfectly located condo may be just what you are looking for. It offers large rooms, ample closet space, and outside deck. The main room has a fireplace, and large windows with wooden shutters. Plenty of room to accommodate a dining table & chairs, and bar stools by the counter to the kitchen. In the kitchen you will find a new stainless steel & black stove, refrigerator, stainless dishwasher, tall cabinets, and lots of counter space.



The bedroom is large enough to accommodate a king bed, and has two large mirrored closets, and balcony/outside deck with room for a small table and chairs. The bathroom is split, with the shower and tub, and a separate dressing room.



In this prime location you have Trader Joe's just steps away, the Financial District a cable car ride away, and shops and restaurants just outside your door. Polk & Hyde Street are just minutes away, and accessibility to the freeways and Bart are also a short distance.



Bonuses: Cable included, washer & dryer in building, garage with remote, new carpet throughout and freshly painted.



Move In & Out Fees Apply.



Walk Score 99 ** Transit Score 100 ** Bike Score 70



Shown by appointment:

Maureen Couture

AMSI Real Estate Services

DRE#02020401

(415)447-2048



(RLNE4149580)