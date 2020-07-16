All apartments in San Francisco
Find more places like 1350 California Street #301.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Francisco, CA
/
1350 California Street #301
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:49 AM

1350 California Street #301

1350 California Street · (415) 412-6638 ext. 2048
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Francisco
See all
Nob Hill
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all

Location

1350 California Street, San Francisco, CA 94109
Nob Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 1350 California Street #301 · Avail. now

$2,995

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 880 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
cable included
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
cable included
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
NEED A LARGER LIVE/WORK SPACE? Large 1 Br on Russian Hill w/Parking! AMSI/Maureen Couture - Have you outgrown your rental, and looking for a larger place to enjoy a comfortable working/living space? This perfectly located condo may be just what you are looking for. It offers large rooms, ample closet space, and outside deck. The main room has a fireplace, and large windows with wooden shutters. Plenty of room to accommodate a dining table & chairs, and bar stools by the counter to the kitchen. In the kitchen you will find a new stainless steel & black stove, refrigerator, stainless dishwasher, tall cabinets, and lots of counter space.

The bedroom is large enough to accommodate a king bed, and has two large mirrored closets, and balcony/outside deck with room for a small table and chairs. The bathroom is split, with the shower and tub, and a separate dressing room.

In this prime location you have Trader Joe's just steps away, the Financial District a cable car ride away, and shops and restaurants just outside your door. Polk & Hyde Street are just minutes away, and accessibility to the freeways and Bart are also a short distance.

Bonuses: Cable included, washer & dryer in building, garage with remote, new carpet throughout and freshly painted.

Move In & Out Fees Apply.

Walk Score 99 ** Transit Score 100 ** Bike Score 70

Shown by appointment:
Maureen Couture
AMSI Real Estate Services
DRE#02020401
(415)447-2048

(RLNE4149580)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1350 California Street #301 have any available units?
1350 California Street #301 has a unit available for $2,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 1350 California Street #301 have?
Some of 1350 California Street #301's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1350 California Street #301 currently offering any rent specials?
1350 California Street #301 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1350 California Street #301 pet-friendly?
No, 1350 California Street #301 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 1350 California Street #301 offer parking?
Yes, 1350 California Street #301 offers parking.
Does 1350 California Street #301 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1350 California Street #301 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1350 California Street #301 have a pool?
No, 1350 California Street #301 does not have a pool.
Does 1350 California Street #301 have accessible units?
No, 1350 California Street #301 does not have accessible units.
Does 1350 California Street #301 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1350 California Street #301 has units with dishwashers.
San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

Interested in 1350 California Street #301?
Add a Message
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

1025 Post Apartments
1025 Post Street
San Francisco, CA 94109
3809 20th
3809 20th St
San Francisco, CA 94110
57 Taylor
57 Taylor St
San Francisco, CA 94102
Venue
1155 4th St
San Francisco, CA 94158
300 Buchanan
300 Buchanan St
San Francisco, CA 94102
124 MASON
124 Mason St
San Francisco, CA 94102
388 Beale
388 Beale Street
San Francisco, CA 94105
322 STANYAN
322 Stanyan Street
San Francisco, CA 94118

Similar Pages

San Francisco 1 BedroomsSan Francisco 2 Bedrooms
San Francisco Dog Friendly ApartmentsSan Francisco Pet Friendly Places
San Francisco Studio ApartmentsSonoma County Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CA
Santa Rosa, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

South Of MarketTenderloinMission District
Nob HillLower Nob HillPacific Heights
South BeachRussian Hill

Apartments Near Colleges

California College of the ArtsUniversity of California-Hastings College of Law
University of California-San FranciscoCity College of San Francisco
Golden Gate University-San Francisco
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity