115 Wetmore St Apt 2

Clean, quaint, quiet well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with handsome re-finished hardwood floors and new paint through out. Galley kitchen with all electric appliances (Stove, refrigerator). Building does not offer parking. Fantastic neighborhood - Walker's Paradise: 99 score. Less than 10 minutes walk to Downtown - 3 minutes by bike. World Class Public Transportation: 100 score (1/2 block to Powell & Hyde Streets and Powell and Mason Streets Cable Car Line as well as the 1 California Muni Line). Nearby parks include Chinese Recreation Center, Huntington Park and Willie "Woo Woo" Wong Park. Sorry, no pets - firm.



