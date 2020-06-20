All apartments in San Francisco
Last updated May 24 2020 at 7:29 AM

115 Wetmore St Apt 2

115 Wetmore Street · (415) 346-8600
Location

115 Wetmore Street, San Francisco, CA 94108
Nob Hill

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Propertyware

1 Bedroom

Unit 1 Bed · Avail. now

$1,950

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 400 sqft

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
internet access
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
internet access
When calling please dial #415-346-8600 ext 103

Clean, quaint, quiet well maintained 1 bedroom 1 bathroom unit with handsome re-finished hardwood floors and new paint through out. Galley kitchen with all electric appliances (Stove, refrigerator). Building does not offer parking. Fantastic neighborhood - Walker's Paradise: 99 score. Less than 10 minutes walk to Downtown - 3 minutes by bike. World Class Public Transportation: 100 score (1/2 block to Powell & Hyde Streets and Powell and Mason Streets Cable Car Line as well as the 1 California Muni Line). Nearby parks include Chinese Recreation Center, Huntington Park and Willie "Woo Woo" Wong Park. Sorry, no pets - firm.

***BEWARE OF CRAIGSLIST and INTERNET SCAMMERS*** We will never ask you to send personal information or money and we will always meet you in person at a property.

ca bre lic #01908184

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 115 Wetmore St Apt 2 have any available units?
115 Wetmore St Apt 2 has a unit available for $1,950 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 115 Wetmore St Apt 2 have?
Some of 115 Wetmore St Apt 2's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and internet access. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 115 Wetmore St Apt 2 currently offering any rent specials?
115 Wetmore St Apt 2 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 115 Wetmore St Apt 2 pet-friendly?
No, 115 Wetmore St Apt 2 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 115 Wetmore St Apt 2 offer parking?
Yes, 115 Wetmore St Apt 2 does offer parking.
Does 115 Wetmore St Apt 2 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 115 Wetmore St Apt 2 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 115 Wetmore St Apt 2 have a pool?
No, 115 Wetmore St Apt 2 does not have a pool.
Does 115 Wetmore St Apt 2 have accessible units?
No, 115 Wetmore St Apt 2 does not have accessible units.
Does 115 Wetmore St Apt 2 have units with dishwashers?
No, 115 Wetmore St Apt 2 does not have units with dishwashers.
