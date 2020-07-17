All apartments in San Francisco
1012 Stanyan Street

1012 Stanyan St · (415) 713-8510
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1012 Stanyan St, San Francisco, CA 94117
Cole Valley

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 1012 Stanyan Street - 1012 · Avail. now

$8,500

3 Bed · 3 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
fireplace
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
fireplace
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
Large Private Garden, Designer Finishes, Pkg, New Constr. | Elite Leasing - Watch the Video Walkthrough: (coming soon)

PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $8,500/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Parking: 1 car stacker garage
Amenities: Private garden
Pets: Considered
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: None. Tenant will be billed for water & garbage.
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required

CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com

Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties

PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Make this gorgeous brand new unit your next home. Features include:
- Spacious (approx. 1,755 sf) unit all on one floor.
- Large Private Garden
- Contemporary luxury design with tall ceilings and large format tile flooring throughout.
- Open floor plan living/dining/kitchen space with light filled windows looking out on to the street.
- Beautiful marble surround framing the fireplace.
- Chef’s kitchen with stainless appliances, custom cabinetry and quartz counters.
- Two bedrooms in the rear open onto the garden.
- Master bedroom has an attached bath and walk-in closet fitted with Elfa organizers.
- 2nd & 3rd bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space.
- Bathrooms are finished with designer fixtures and accessories.
- 1 car stacker garage parking
- Located in the heart of Cole Valley you are a few blocks from all the dining and shopping options on Carl/Cole Streets and the Haight.
- Enjoy the outdoors in Golden Gate Park just a block away.
- Transit options include Tech Shuttles and multiple MUNI lines including the N-line.
- Convenient access to both Hwy 101 and Hwy 1.
*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*
View our other available rentals at: http://www.brownpatki.com/available-rentals/

Need help finding a rental property? Read about our Relocation Services at http://www.brownpatki.com/relocation/

Keywords: 3D Tour, 3D Tours, 3D Walkthrough, Virtual Tour, Virtual Tours, Virtual-tour, 360 Tour, walk-around, inspection, quick tour, quick-tour

(RLNE5880660)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

San Francisco Ordinance

This unit is a rental unit subject to the San Francisco Rent Ordinance, which limits evictions without just cause, and which states that any waiver by a tenant of their rights under the Rent Ordinance is void as contrary to public policy.

