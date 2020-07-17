1012 Stanyan Street

Amenities

Large Private Garden, Designer Finishes, Pkg, New Constr. | Elite Leasing - Watch the Video Walkthrough: (coming soon)



PROPERTY SUMMARY:

Rent: $8,500/mo.

Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent

Bedrooms: 3

Bathrooms: 3

Parking: 1 car stacker garage

Amenities: Private garden

Pets: Considered

Available Date: Now

Lease Term: 1 year

Utilities Included: None. Tenant will be billed for water & garbage.

Property Type: Unfurnished

Floors: Hardwood

Laundry: In unit

Application Fee: $40 per person

Renters Insurance Required



CONTACT INFORMATION:

Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com



Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties

Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties



PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:

Make this gorgeous brand new unit your next home. Features include:

- Spacious (approx. 1,755 sf) unit all on one floor.

- Large Private Garden

- Contemporary luxury design with tall ceilings and large format tile flooring throughout.

- Open floor plan living/dining/kitchen space with light filled windows looking out on to the street.

- Beautiful marble surround framing the fireplace.

- Chef’s kitchen with stainless appliances, custom cabinetry and quartz counters.

- Two bedrooms in the rear open onto the garden.

- Master bedroom has an attached bath and walk-in closet fitted with Elfa organizers.

- 2nd & 3rd bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space.

- Bathrooms are finished with designer fixtures and accessories.

- 1 car stacker garage parking

- Located in the heart of Cole Valley you are a few blocks from all the dining and shopping options on Carl/Cole Streets and the Haight.

- Enjoy the outdoors in Golden Gate Park just a block away.

- Transit options include Tech Shuttles and multiple MUNI lines including the N-line.

- Convenient access to both Hwy 101 and Hwy 1.

*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*

(RLNE5880660)