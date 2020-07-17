1012 Stanyan Street

Amenities
PROPERTY SUMMARY:
Rent: $8,500/mo.
Security Deposit: 1.5 x Rent
Bedrooms: 3
Bathrooms: 3
Parking: 1 car stacker garage
Amenities: Private garden
Pets: Considered
Available Date: Now
Lease Term: 1 year
Utilities Included: None. Tenant will be billed for water & garbage.
Property Type: Unfurnished
Floors: Hardwood
Laundry: In unit
Application Fee: $40 per person
Renters Insurance Required
CONTACT INFORMATION:
Elite Leasing: BrownPatki@vanguardsf.com
Agent Brian Brown (BRE #01461194), Vanguard Properties
Agent: Mahesh Patki (BRE#01948053), Vanguard Properties
PROPERTY DESCRIPTION:
Make this gorgeous brand new unit your next home. Features include:
- Spacious (approx. 1,755 sf) unit all on one floor.
- Large Private Garden
- Contemporary luxury design with tall ceilings and large format tile flooring throughout.
- Open floor plan living/dining/kitchen space with light filled windows looking out on to the street.
- Beautiful marble surround framing the fireplace.
- Chef’s kitchen with stainless appliances, custom cabinetry and quartz counters.
- Two bedrooms in the rear open onto the garden.
- Master bedroom has an attached bath and walk-in closet fitted with Elfa organizers.
- 2nd & 3rd bedrooms are large with plenty of closet space.
- Bathrooms are finished with designer fixtures and accessories.
- 1 car stacker garage parking
- Located in the heart of Cole Valley you are a few blocks from all the dining and shopping options on Carl/Cole Streets and the Haight.
- Enjoy the outdoors in Golden Gate Park just a block away.
- Transit options include Tech Shuttles and multiple MUNI lines including the N-line.
- Convenient access to both Hwy 101 and Hwy 1.
*Any square footage numbers listed have been provided by Owner and are approximate*
