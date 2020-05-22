101 21st Ave #4.

Amenities
Top Floor spacious and affordable 1 bedroom in the Outer Richmond available now! Private and Virtual tours offered. - Unit #4 Features:
-Recently remodeled kitchen with new counter tops, white glossy cabinets, new floors, tile back splash and sink.
-Stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, gas range, steam heating (included in rent)
-Large bedroom & living room with several windows providing great natural light
-Two huge closets
-Refinished hardwood floors throughout
-Great walking neighborhood for those wanting to be close to the north end of San Francisco but not deal with the hustle and bustle of Downtown city living.
Other:
-12-month lease, then month-to-month
-Rent-controlled building
-Residential manager on-site
-Provided unfurnished
Location:
-Close to the Presidio and Clement retail / restaurants / nightlife
-Close to several parks: Baker Beach, Mountain Lake Park, Rochambeau Playground and Richmond Rec center.
-Walking distance to Grocery Outlet, California Market, Angelina's Deli and grocery shops on Clement.
-Easy access to public transportation (1 California, 38 Geary, 31 Balboa, 29 Sunset & 28 19th ave), close to Golden Gate Bridge, easy commute for South Bay and Downtown for commuting purposes
Private showings or showing by video only!
No Pets Allowed
