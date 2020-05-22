101 21st Ave #4.

Amenities

Top Floor spacious and affordable 1 bedroom in the Outer Richmond available now! Private and Virtual tours offered. - Unit #4 Features:

-Recently remodeled kitchen with new counter tops, white glossy cabinets, new floors, tile back splash and sink.

-Stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, gas range, steam heating (included in rent)

-Large bedroom & living room with several windows providing great natural light

-Two huge closets

-Refinished hardwood floors throughout

-Great walking neighborhood for those wanting to be close to the north end of San Francisco but not deal with the hustle and bustle of Downtown city living.



Other:

-12-month lease, then month-to-month

-Rent-controlled building

-Residential manager on-site

-Provided unfurnished



Location:

-Close to the Presidio and Clement retail / restaurants / nightlife

-Close to several parks: Baker Beach, Mountain Lake Park, Rochambeau Playground and Richmond Rec center.

-Walking distance to Grocery Outlet, California Market, Angelina's Deli and grocery shops on Clement.

-Easy access to public transportation (1 California, 38 Geary, 31 Balboa, 29 Sunset & 28 19th ave), close to Golden Gate Bridge, easy commute for South Bay and Downtown for commuting purposes



Private showings or showing by video only!



Call text or email

Alex Goffo

415-793-5604

agoffo@amsiemail.com

DRE: 02054877



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5666049)