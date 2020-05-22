All apartments in San Francisco
101 21st Ave #4.
Last updated April 19 2020 at 2:35 AM

101 21st Ave #4

101 21st Avenue · (415) 793-5604 ext. 2029
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

101 21st Avenue, San Francisco, CA 94121
Lake Street

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

1 Bedroom

Unit 101 21st Ave #4 · Avail. now

$2,700

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 700 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

hardwood floors
recently renovated
rent controlled
stainless steel
playground
range
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
playground
rent controlled
Top Floor spacious and affordable 1 bedroom in the Outer Richmond available now! Private and Virtual tours offered. - Unit #4 Features:
-Recently remodeled kitchen with new counter tops, white glossy cabinets, new floors, tile back splash and sink.
-Stainless steel appliances: refrigerator, gas range, steam heating (included in rent)
-Large bedroom & living room with several windows providing great natural light
-Two huge closets
-Refinished hardwood floors throughout
-Great walking neighborhood for those wanting to be close to the north end of San Francisco but not deal with the hustle and bustle of Downtown city living.

Other:
-12-month lease, then month-to-month
-Rent-controlled building
-Residential manager on-site
-Provided unfurnished

Location:
-Close to the Presidio and Clement retail / restaurants / nightlife
-Close to several parks: Baker Beach, Mountain Lake Park, Rochambeau Playground and Richmond Rec center.
-Walking distance to Grocery Outlet, California Market, Angelina's Deli and grocery shops on Clement.
-Easy access to public transportation (1 California, 38 Geary, 31 Balboa, 29 Sunset & 28 19th ave), close to Golden Gate Bridge, easy commute for South Bay and Downtown for commuting purposes

Private showings or showing by video only!

Call text or email
Alex Goffo
415-793-5604
agoffo@amsiemail.com
DRE: 02054877

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5666049)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions

Does 101 21st Ave #4 have any available units?
101 21st Ave #4 has a unit available for $2,700 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Francisco, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Francisco Rent Report.
What amenities does 101 21st Ave #4 have?
Some of 101 21st Ave #4's amenities include hardwood floors, recently renovated, and rent controlled. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 101 21st Ave #4 currently offering any rent specials?
101 21st Ave #4 isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 101 21st Ave #4 pet-friendly?
No, 101 21st Ave #4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Francisco.
Does 101 21st Ave #4 offer parking?
No, 101 21st Ave #4 does not offer parking.
Does 101 21st Ave #4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 101 21st Ave #4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 101 21st Ave #4 have a pool?
No, 101 21st Ave #4 does not have a pool.
Does 101 21st Ave #4 have accessible units?
No, 101 21st Ave #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 101 21st Ave #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 101 21st Ave #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

