1 Clarence Place, Unit #10

SoMa - 2 BR, 2 BA Loft 1,400 Sq. Ft. - 3D Virtual Tour, Live/Work, Parking Included - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MJeCi7CdbQb



Dramatic Tribeca-Style Top Floor Corner Loft Accessed via a cobbled stone mews drive, a gate house heralds the entrance to One Clarence Place at the South End Lofts, a tranquil loft community built by the Martin Building Company in 1997. South End Lofts is a live/work loft community situated within a premier South Beach location within walking distance to AT&T Park, The Embarcadero and the San Francisco Caltrain station. One Clarence Place #10 is a top floor corner 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom loft. The residence is distinguished by signature Martin Building Company finishes including substantial industrial doors, custom woodworking, exposed architectural steel, smooth-finish shower stucco and polished radiant heat concrete floors.



FEATURES:

*Large Loft w Master Bath

*Enclosed 2nd Bedroom

*2 Baths

*1,400 sq ft

*Clawfoot Tub w Shower in 2nd Bath

*Kitchen Appliances included

*In-Unit Washer & Dryer

*1-Car Parking Garage Included



AMENITIES:

*Secured building with intercom entry system

*Roof deck with views of the city

*Walking distance to AT&T Park, Safeway, and UCSF Medical Center at Mission Bay

*Easy access to freeways I-280 and HWY101, downtown San Francisco, the Financial District, Mission Bay, and all modes of public transportation; SFMTA, BART & Caltrains.



SHOWINGS:

***COVID-19 Showing Process***

[We have adjusted our viewing process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]

1. Schedule Appointment through 'Contact Us' on the Property Page:

https://www.g2properties.com/listings/detail/13a1ec2b-f7a9-44a5-8183-ac4912c2d532

2. Showing Guidelines Will Be Sent After a Completed Guest Card

3. Each Person Must Wear Face Mask and Suggest Gloves to Showing Appointment



APPLICATION PROCESS:

***COVID-19 Application Process***

[We have adjusted our application process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]

1. Applicant(s) Must Attend Viewing Together Prior to Submitting Individual Applications

2. Applications Will Be Reviewed Once All Intended Residents Have Attended Viewing Together & Submitted An Application

*Application Fee Is Non-Refundable

*$35 Application Fee Per Person Over 18

*Ownership Will Not Consider Co-Signers

*Complete Online Application - https://goldengate.quickleasepro.com/

*Marketing of this unit will continue until we’ve received move-in funds from an executed lease



LEASING TERMS:

*Available Now

*12 Month Lease

*Security Deposit Equivalent to One Month Rent

*Building Move-In/Move-Out fee & Refundable Deposit

*Renters Insurance Required

*Tenant(s) pays PG&E

*Water & Trash Included

*NO Pets

*NO Smoking



