1 Clarence Place, Unit #10
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:00 AM

1 Clarence Place, Unit #10

1 Clarence Place · (415) 498-0066
Location

1 Clarence Place, San Francisco, CA 94107
South Beach

Price and availability

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1 Clarence Place, Unit #10 · Avail. now

$4,950

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1400 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garage
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
SoMa - 2 BR, 2 BA Loft 1,400 Sq. Ft. - 3D Virtual Tour, Live/Work, Parking Included - 3D Virtual Tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=MJeCi7CdbQb

Dramatic Tribeca-Style Top Floor Corner Loft Accessed via a cobbled stone mews drive, a gate house heralds the entrance to One Clarence Place at the South End Lofts, a tranquil loft community built by the Martin Building Company in 1997. South End Lofts is a live/work loft community situated within a premier South Beach location within walking distance to AT&T Park, The Embarcadero and the San Francisco Caltrain station. One Clarence Place #10 is a top floor corner 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom loft. The residence is distinguished by signature Martin Building Company finishes including substantial industrial doors, custom woodworking, exposed architectural steel, smooth-finish shower stucco and polished radiant heat concrete floors.

FEATURES:
*Large Loft w Master Bath
*Enclosed 2nd Bedroom
*2 Baths
*1,400 sq ft
*Clawfoot Tub w Shower in 2nd Bath
*Kitchen Appliances included
*In-Unit Washer & Dryer
*1-Car Parking Garage Included

AMENITIES:
*Secured building with intercom entry system
*Roof deck with views of the city
*Walking distance to AT&T Park, Safeway, and UCSF Medical Center at Mission Bay
*Easy access to freeways I-280 and HWY101, downtown San Francisco, the Financial District, Mission Bay, and all modes of public transportation; SFMTA, BART & Caltrains.

SHOWINGS:
***COVID-19 Showing Process***
[We have adjusted our viewing process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]
1. Schedule Appointment through 'Contact Us' on the Property Page:
https://www.g2properties.com/listings/detail/13a1ec2b-f7a9-44a5-8183-ac4912c2d532
2. Showing Guidelines Will Be Sent After a Completed Guest Card
3. Each Person Must Wear Face Mask and Suggest Gloves to Showing Appointment

APPLICATION PROCESS:
***COVID-19 Application Process***
[We have adjusted our application process to adhere to the statewide Shelter-in-Place/Social Distancing mandate and to ensure we keep our staff, clients and the public safe during the pandemic]
1. Applicant(s) Must Attend Viewing Together Prior to Submitting Individual Applications
2. Applications Will Be Reviewed Once All Intended Residents Have Attended Viewing Together & Submitted An Application
*Application Fee Is Non-Refundable
*$35 Application Fee Per Person Over 18
*Ownership Will Not Consider Co-Signers
*Complete Online Application - https://goldengate.quickleasepro.com/
*Marketing of this unit will continue until we’ve received move-in funds from an executed lease

LEASING TERMS:
*Available Now
*12 Month Lease
*Security Deposit Equivalent to One Month Rent
*Building Move-In/Move-Out fee & Refundable Deposit
*Renters Insurance Required
*Tenant(s) pays PG&E
*Water & Trash Included
*NO Pets
*NO Smoking

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3403410)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

