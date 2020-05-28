Amenities
If you are looking for a new home and are considering LUX UTC, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.
To serve you better, we have developed a digital content guide to help you through the apartment searching process. Now you can secure your new home in the comfort of your living room!
Online Renting:
As of today, we are offering an entirely online renting experience. Our guests are invited to view our online availability and select an apartment residence that meets their needs. Please feel free to call or email us with any inquiries.
Virtual tours are available. Please reach out for details today!
We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we navigate through this together.
LUX UTC is the new intersection of San Diego, merging designer high rise homes with elite amenities and instant access to cosmopolitan shopping and dining.\n\nWelcome to UTCs most iconic address. Panoramic views from 16 stories up. Designer interiors with sleek finishes and floor-to-ceiling windows. An unrivaled amenity collection with styled social spaces and indoor-outdoor gatherings, Complimentary Town Car Service and 24 hour valet . All with instant access to the cosmopolitan shopping and dining across the street at Westfield UTC.