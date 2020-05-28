Amenities

in unit laundry nest technology patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors patio / balcony in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator smoke-free units stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pool gym on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr concierge 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage business center car charging cc payments clubhouse coffee bar courtyard doorman e-payments fire pit guest parking hot tub internet access internet cafe key fob access lobby nest technology new construction online portal package receiving pool table smoke-free community valet service

If you are looking for a new home and are considering LUX UTC, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.



To serve you better, we have developed a digital content guide to help you through the apartment searching process. Now you can secure your new home in the comfort of your living room!



Online Renting:

As of today, we are offering an entirely online renting experience. Our guests are invited to view our online availability and select an apartment residence that meets their needs. Please feel free to call or email us with any inquiries.



Virtual tours are available. Please reach out for details today!

We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we navigate through this together.



LUX UTC is the new intersection of San Diego, merging designer high rise homes with elite amenities and instant access to cosmopolitan shopping and dining.



Welcome to UTCs most iconic address. Panoramic views from 16 stories up. Designer interiors with sleek finishes and floor-to-ceiling windows. An unrivaled amenity collection with styled social spaces and indoor-outdoor gatherings, Complimentary Town Car Service and 24 hour valet . All with instant access to the cosmopolitan shopping and dining across the street at Westfield UTC.