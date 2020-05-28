All apartments in San Diego
LUX UTC.
Last updated July 12 2020 at 4:06 PM

LUX UTC

4200 Brook Court · (603) 932-6465
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Rent Special
Call today to ask about our current move-in specials!
Location

4200 Brook Court, San Diego, CA 95356
University City

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 days AGO

1 Bedroom

1C-1

$2,615

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 908 sqft

1B.1-1

$2,625

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 952 sqft

1B-1

$2,665

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 907 sqft

See 9+ more

2 Bedrooms

2A.1-1

$3,865

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1407 sqft

2A-1

$3,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1365 sqft

2C-1

$4,035

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1578 sqft

See 13+ more

3 Bedrooms

3A-1

$4,540

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1710 sqft

3A-2

$5,350

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1710 sqft

3A.1-1

$5,485

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 1705 sqft

See 2+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from LUX UTC.

Amenities

in unit laundry
nest technology
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
smoke-free units
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
garage
parking
pool
gym
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr concierge
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
business center
car charging
cc payments
clubhouse
coffee bar
courtyard
doorman
e-payments
fire pit
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
internet cafe
key fob access
lobby
nest technology
new construction
online portal
package receiving
pool table
smoke-free community
valet service
If you are looking for a new home and are considering LUX UTC, we are here to help! As COVID-19 continues to evolve, we have also adapted the way we interact with our guests.

To serve you better, we have developed a digital content guide to help you through the apartment searching process. Now you can secure your new home in the comfort of your living room!

Online Renting:
As of today, we are offering an entirely online renting experience. Our guests are invited to view our online availability and select an apartment residence that meets their needs. Please feel free to call or email us with any inquiries.

Virtual tours are available. Please reach out for details today!
We appreciate your understanding and cooperation as we navigate through this together.

LUX UTC is the new intersection of San Diego, merging designer high rise homes with elite amenities and instant access to cosmopolitan shopping and dining.\n\nWelcome to UTCs most iconic address. Panoramic views from 16 stories up. Designer interiors with sleek finishes and floor-to-ceiling windows. An unrivaled amenity collection with styled social spaces and indoor-outdoor gatherings, Complimentary Town Car Service and 24 hour valet . All with instant access to the cosmopolitan shopping and dining across the street at Westfield UTC.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3-15+ months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $47
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $500
limit: 2
rent: $50
restrictions: Please inquire within for breed restrictions and additional details.
Parking Details: We offer one assigned parking space for one bedroom residences and two assigned parking spaces for two and three bedroom residences.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does LUX UTC have any available units?
LUX UTC offers one-bedroom floorplans starting at $2,615, two-bedroom floorplans starting at $3,865, and three-bedroom floorplans starting at $4,540. For information regarding current availability, please contact the property.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does LUX UTC have?
Some of LUX UTC's amenities include in unit laundry, nest technology, and patio / balcony. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is LUX UTC currently offering any rent specials?
LUX UTC is offering the following rent specials: Call today to ask about our current move-in specials!
Is LUX UTC pet-friendly?
Yes, LUX UTC is pet friendly.
Does LUX UTC offer parking?
Yes, LUX UTC offers parking.
Does LUX UTC have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, LUX UTC offers units with in unit laundry.
Does LUX UTC have a pool?
Yes, LUX UTC has a pool.
Does LUX UTC have accessible units?
Yes, LUX UTC has accessible units.
Does LUX UTC have units with dishwashers?
Yes, LUX UTC has units with dishwashers.

