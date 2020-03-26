All apartments in San Diego
Hamilton House
Hamilton House

4747 Hamilton Street · No Longer Available
Location

4747 Hamilton Street, San Diego, CA 92116
North Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
4747 Hamilton St. #1 Available 08/01/19 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Upgraded Condo North of Adams Ave! - Upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in University Heights. Fantastic location north of Adams Ave! Unit features newer hardwood flooring, small private patio, one off street parking space and more! Upgraded kitchen with newer cabinets, black granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Stacked washer and dryer inside unit. Two off street parking spaces included!
Gated complex with common area pool. Walking distance to shops and restaurants on Adams Ave! Easy freeway access to 805 and 8 freeways.

Additional terms:
One year lease
Small pet with additional deposit
Available Aug 1

To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.

(RLNE4518425)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Hamilton House have any available units?
Hamilton House doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Hamilton House have?
Some of Hamilton House's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Hamilton House currently offering any rent specials?
Hamilton House is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Hamilton House pet-friendly?
Yes, Hamilton House is pet friendly.
Does Hamilton House offer parking?
Yes, Hamilton House offers parking.
Does Hamilton House have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Hamilton House offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Hamilton House have a pool?
Yes, Hamilton House has a pool.
Does Hamilton House have accessible units?
No, Hamilton House does not have accessible units.
Does Hamilton House have units with dishwashers?
No, Hamilton House does not have units with dishwashers.
