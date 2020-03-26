Hamilton House

Amenities

4747 Hamilton St. #1 Available 08/01/19 1 Bedroom, 1 Bath Upgraded Condo North of Adams Ave! - Upgraded 1 bedroom, 1 bath condo in University Heights. Fantastic location north of Adams Ave! Unit features newer hardwood flooring, small private patio, one off street parking space and more! Upgraded kitchen with newer cabinets, black granite counters, and stainless steel appliances. Stacked washer and dryer inside unit. Two off street parking spaces included!

Gated complex with common area pool. Walking distance to shops and restaurants on Adams Ave! Easy freeway access to 805 and 8 freeways.



Additional terms:

One year lease

Small pet with additional deposit

Available Aug 1



To view this unit, please give us a call at (858) 832-7800.



