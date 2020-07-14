All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like Apache Village.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
Apache Village
Last updated June 25 2020 at 1:20 AM

Apache Village

3215 Apache Ave · (619) 825-1962
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Bay Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3215 Apache Ave, San Diego, CA 92117
Bay Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 4 HRS AGO

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Apache Village.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
on-site laundry
e-payments
online portal
Located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Bay Park, this group of five four-plexes offers all of the conveniences of a condominium or single family home. Lovely grounds with lush landscape and a beautiful lawn create a sense of peacefulness and tranquility, and most units come with their own detached garage. A patio off the kitchen and dining room offers an area to delve into gardening or to just sit and relax.\nThese 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse-style apartments are roomy and inviting with lots of large windows to filter in the light. The spacious kitchens offer plenty of space to work and are fully-equipped with electric range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Lots of storage room is provided with every unit, including extra-large mirrored wardrobes. Each building has its own laundry room or laundry hook-up for your added convenience.\n

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $30 per person over 18
Deposit: $750
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets not allowed
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Parking Details: Off street parking.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Apache Village have any available units?
Apache Village doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does Apache Village have?
Some of Apache Village's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Apache Village currently offering any rent specials?
Apache Village is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Apache Village pet-friendly?
No, Apache Village is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does Apache Village offer parking?
Yes, Apache Village offers parking.
Does Apache Village have units with washers and dryers?
No, Apache Village does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Apache Village have a pool?
No, Apache Village does not have a pool.
Does Apache Village have accessible units?
No, Apache Village does not have accessible units.
Does Apache Village have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Apache Village has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for Apache Village?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
The Merian
601 11th Avenue
San Diego, CA 92101
Elan The Palms
4940 Del Monte Avenue
San Diego, CA 92107
Twin Gables Apts
3936 Texas St
San Diego, CA 92104
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122
Altura
11921 Carmel Creek Rd
San Diego, CA 92130

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Dog Friendly Apartments
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity