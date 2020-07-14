Apache Village

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking ceiling fan

Unit Amenities dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator Property Amenities parking on-site laundry e-payments online portal

Located in a quiet cul-de-sac in Bay Park, this group of five four-plexes offers all of the conveniences of a condominium or single family home. Lovely grounds with lush landscape and a beautiful lawn create a sense of peacefulness and tranquility, and most units come with their own detached garage. A patio off the kitchen and dining room offers an area to delve into gardening or to just sit and relax.

These 2 bedroom/1.5 bath townhouse-style apartments are roomy and inviting with lots of large windows to filter in the light. The spacious kitchens offer plenty of space to work and are fully-equipped with electric range, refrigerator, and dishwasher. Lots of storage room is provided with every unit, including extra-large mirrored wardrobes. Each building has its own laundry room or laundry hook-up for your added convenience.

