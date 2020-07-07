9938 Pine Knoll Ln

Amenities
Description
Two story townhome in Tierrasanta! Two-story townhome with master bedroom/bath downstairs and two bedrooms and one bath on second floor. Kitchen has all appliances including refrigerator, stove, oven, and dishwasher. Kitchen has direct access to spacious fenced and gated patio. The first floor has a separate dining area and additional bonus space, along with a large bright living area. Garage is just steps away from patio. Full-size washer/dryer in laundry room and large storage closet in unit. Complex offers pool and spa areas, is close to 15. Pets considered upon approval.