9938 Pine Knoll Ln

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher in unit laundry oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage hot tub pet friendly

Description



Two story townhome in Tierrasanta! Two-story townhome with master bedroom/bath downstairs and two bedrooms and one bath on second floor. Kitchen has all appliances including refrigerator, stove, oven, and dishwasher. Kitchen has direct access to spacious fenced and gated patio. The first floor has a separate dining area and additional bonus space, along with a large bright living area. Garage is just steps away from patio. Full-size washer/dryer in laundry room and large storage closet in unit. Complex offers pool and spa areas, is close to 15. Pets considered upon approval.