9848 Caminito Bolsa

Three Bedroom Condo in Rancho Penasquitos - Lovely three bedroom condo nestled in the beautiful and quiet Penasquitos Pines Community of Rancho Penasquitos. You will find the community grounds very well cared for with an abundance of greenery providing a great landscape for taking a morning stroll around the neighborhood. Unwind after work by relaxing on your private patio or take a leisurely evening swim in the refreshing crystal clear community swimming pool. The location is great - close to major highways, shopping, restaurants and schools.

This condo is all on the first floor - no stairs! Custom paint throughout. The kitchen is light and bright with updated cabinets and tile countertops. Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. A large laundry area with washer and dryer hook-ups is just off the kitchen. There is a slider from the dining area to a private patio. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet and nicely remodeled bathroom. One garage space inside shared garage plus the parking space in front of the garage door is all yours.



Water, sewer and trash provided.



Cat or small dog OK.



Equal Housing Opportunity.



Rental Requirements:

1) Gross Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.

2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.

3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership

4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords

5) No Co-Signers



