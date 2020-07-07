All apartments in San Diego
Last updated January 18 2020 at 11:52 AM

9848 Caminito Bolsa

9848 Caminito Bolsa · No Longer Available
Location

9848 Caminito Bolsa, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Three Bedroom Condo in Rancho Penasquitos - Lovely three bedroom condo nestled in the beautiful and quiet Penasquitos Pines Community of Rancho Penasquitos. You will find the community grounds very well cared for with an abundance of greenery providing a great landscape for taking a morning stroll around the neighborhood. Unwind after work by relaxing on your private patio or take a leisurely evening swim in the refreshing crystal clear community swimming pool. The location is great - close to major highways, shopping, restaurants and schools.
This condo is all on the first floor - no stairs! Custom paint throughout. The kitchen is light and bright with updated cabinets and tile countertops. Kitchen appliances include a refrigerator, stove and dishwasher. A large laundry area with washer and dryer hook-ups is just off the kitchen. There is a slider from the dining area to a private patio. Master bedroom features a walk-in closet and nicely remodeled bathroom. One garage space inside shared garage plus the parking space in front of the garage door is all yours.

Water, sewer and trash provided.

Cat or small dog OK.

Equal Housing Opportunity.

Rental Requirements:
1) Gross Income 2.5 times the rent = Standard Deposit. Income 2 - 2.49 times the rent = Std. Deposit plus half.
2) FICO Score for all applicants must be 650 or above. FICO Score of 600-649 = Std. Deposit plus half. FICO Score of "No Score" = 2 times the Std. Deposit.
3) Positive Rental History or Verifiable Home Ownership
4) No Evictions or Debt to Prior Landlords
5) No Co-Signers

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9848 Caminito Bolsa have any available units?
9848 Caminito Bolsa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9848 Caminito Bolsa have?
Some of 9848 Caminito Bolsa's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9848 Caminito Bolsa currently offering any rent specials?
9848 Caminito Bolsa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9848 Caminito Bolsa pet-friendly?
Yes, 9848 Caminito Bolsa is pet friendly.
Does 9848 Caminito Bolsa offer parking?
Yes, 9848 Caminito Bolsa offers parking.
Does 9848 Caminito Bolsa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9848 Caminito Bolsa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9848 Caminito Bolsa have a pool?
Yes, 9848 Caminito Bolsa has a pool.
Does 9848 Caminito Bolsa have accessible units?
No, 9848 Caminito Bolsa does not have accessible units.
Does 9848 Caminito Bolsa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9848 Caminito Bolsa has units with dishwashers.

