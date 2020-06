Amenities

in unit laundry gym pool tennis court media room bbq/grill

Spacious 2 Bedrooms - 2 full Baths Vacation Rental, sleeps up to 5: High ceilings, Washer-Dryer in Unit

Resort Style Venetian Complex in La Jolla-UTC features Pool with Jacuzzi and Barbecue area, 2 Tennis Courts, Exercise Room.



Minutes to La Jolla beaches, Torrey Pines golf, Seaworld and San Diego Zoo

Walking distance to UTC shopping centers, restaurants, movie theaters, UCSD.



Available August 24 to December 10 2019. Check-in and checkout dates are flexible between these dates.