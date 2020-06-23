All apartments in San Diego
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

9781 Caminito Bolsa

9781 Caminito Bolsa · No Longer Available
Location

9781 Caminito Bolsa, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
garage
Big Penasquitos Condo - 3-Br., 2-Ba. - Garage. - Penasquitos Pines 3-br., 2-ba. condo with 1,170 sq. ft. of living space. Tiled kitchen and bathrooms floors. Refrigerator, dishwasher included. New carpet throughout. Big walk-in closet in master bedroom. Mirrored wardrobe doors. Ceiling fans. Patio. Interior laundry room. Shared 2-car garage. Common area pool. Easy freeway access. Beautiful setting. 92129. 1-yr. lease. No pets. No smoking.

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.
*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.
*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.
*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.
*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.
*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4687620)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9781 Caminito Bolsa have any available units?
9781 Caminito Bolsa doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9781 Caminito Bolsa have?
Some of 9781 Caminito Bolsa's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9781 Caminito Bolsa currently offering any rent specials?
9781 Caminito Bolsa is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9781 Caminito Bolsa pet-friendly?
No, 9781 Caminito Bolsa is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9781 Caminito Bolsa offer parking?
Yes, 9781 Caminito Bolsa offers parking.
Does 9781 Caminito Bolsa have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9781 Caminito Bolsa does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9781 Caminito Bolsa have a pool?
Yes, 9781 Caminito Bolsa has a pool.
Does 9781 Caminito Bolsa have accessible units?
No, 9781 Caminito Bolsa does not have accessible units.
Does 9781 Caminito Bolsa have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9781 Caminito Bolsa has units with dishwashers.
