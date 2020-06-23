9781 Caminito Bolsa

Amenities

Big Penasquitos Condo - 3-Br., 2-Ba. - Garage. - Penasquitos Pines 3-br., 2-ba. condo with 1,170 sq. ft. of living space. Tiled kitchen and bathrooms floors. Refrigerator, dishwasher included. New carpet throughout. Big walk-in closet in master bedroom. Mirrored wardrobe doors. Ceiling fans. Patio. Interior laundry room. Shared 2-car garage. Common area pool. Easy freeway access. Beautiful setting. 92129. 1-yr. lease. No pets. No smoking.



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE4687620)