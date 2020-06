9745 MESA SPRINGS WAY #143

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher pet friendly garage pool dog park

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities dog park parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

$2100 RENT 2 BEDROOM/ 2 BATH MERA MESA CONDO WITH GARAGE, DECK - $2100 RENT / $21OO DEPOSIT 2 BEDROOM, 2 BATH CONDO IN MERA MESA

CALL OLIVER @ 169-715-5459 FOR VIEWING OR INFORMATION

*****THIS IS A "DON'T MISS OPPORTUNITY" FOR A FABULOUS UNIT IN A GREAT COMPLEX THAT HAS IT ALL....

LARGE LIVING AREA WITH PLUSH BROWN CARPET, WORKING GAS FIREPLACE, SLIDING PATIO DOORS TO LARGE DECK AND TROPICAL LOUVERS STYLE WINDOW COVERINGS.

THE LARGE MASTER BEDROOM HAS SLIDING DOOR EXIT TO THE PATIO AREA, TWIN MIRRORED WARDROBE CLOSETS, A MASTER BATH WITH TUB/SHOWER ENCLOSURE, AND LINEN CABINET.

2ND BEDROM IS ROOMY AND HAS MIRRORED WARDROBE CLOSET AND ACCESS TO DECK AREA..



THE KITCHEN IS OPEN TO GUEST AND FAMILY AND HAS ALL WHITE APPLIANCES (stove/oven, refridgerator, microwave, dishwasher) DEEP PARCELAIN SINK, QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS AND CERAMIC TILE FLOORING.



THE COMPLEX HAS SWIMMING POOL, JACUZZI, POOL AREA SHOWER, DOG RUN, AND BAR-B-Q AREA. EACH CONDO HAS A GARAGE AND COMES WITH PARKING PERMITS..



CALL LEASING DIRECTOR OLIVER TYSON 619-715-5459 TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING!!



625 FICO SCORE (CREDIT) REQUIRED TO APPLY

Professionally Managed by J&D Management. Application Available online at www.jdpropmgmt.com



625 Fico (Credit Score) or Above Needed to Apply

Tenant Pays All Utilities (Gas, Elec,)

$100,000 Renter's Insurance Policy Required



Cat Deposit $300/ea Dogs 25lbs or less $350/ea (breed restriction apply)



Square footage is an approximate amount and the space should be verified by the renter. Holding Deposit required within 24 hours after acceptance. Owner requires renters insurance.

(RLNE5126992)