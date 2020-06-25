All apartments in San Diego
9729 Mesa Springs Way Unit 185

9729 Mesa Springs Way · No Longer Available
Location

9729 Mesa Springs Way, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Beautiful 2B/2BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!

Beautiful 2B/2BA condo available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring approximately 1,050 SF of living space over one level. Unit located on second floor. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature hardwood flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Largest bedroom off front entry features attached bathroom, extra closet space and private patio access. Large patio accessible through living room and both bedrooms. Tandem two-car garage included. Community features swimming pool, jacuzzi and beautiful landscape and fountains throughout! Located close to shopping, restaurants, and easy freeway access!

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA
-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee
-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household
-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date
- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves
-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in

FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS
- DEPOSIT: $2025
- WASHER/DRYER: included
- AIR CONDITIONING: heat only
- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one small pet
- VIDEO TOUR- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ze6QCECxKhg

-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.

-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.

If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF

- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement

HOW TO APPLY
1. View the property
2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)
3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"
4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents
5. Pay the application fee

MORE INFORMATION
- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa/Creekside
- PARKING: 2- car tandem garage
- PROPERTY TYPE: condo
- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/sewer, trash
- YARD: patio
- YEAR BUILT: 1985

APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES
- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult
- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days
- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year
- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tandem parking garage is a narrow fit. Fireplace does not function- as is. Refrigerator ice and water dispenser is as is.
- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability

Good Life Property Management, Inc.
CalBRE #01929564

Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.

*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*

(RLNE4834599)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9729 Mesa Springs Way Unit 185 have any available units?
9729 Mesa Springs Way Unit 185 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9729 Mesa Springs Way Unit 185 have?
Some of 9729 Mesa Springs Way Unit 185's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9729 Mesa Springs Way Unit 185 currently offering any rent specials?
9729 Mesa Springs Way Unit 185 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9729 Mesa Springs Way Unit 185 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9729 Mesa Springs Way Unit 185 is pet friendly.
Does 9729 Mesa Springs Way Unit 185 offer parking?
Yes, 9729 Mesa Springs Way Unit 185 offers parking.
Does 9729 Mesa Springs Way Unit 185 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9729 Mesa Springs Way Unit 185 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9729 Mesa Springs Way Unit 185 have a pool?
Yes, 9729 Mesa Springs Way Unit 185 has a pool.
Does 9729 Mesa Springs Way Unit 185 have accessible units?
No, 9729 Mesa Springs Way Unit 185 does not have accessible units.
Does 9729 Mesa Springs Way Unit 185 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9729 Mesa Springs Way Unit 185 does not have units with dishwashers.
