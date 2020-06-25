9729 Mesa Springs Way Unit 185

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Beautiful 2B/2BA w/ 2 Car Garage, Washer/Dryer and Private Patio! - AVAILABLE NOW!!!



Beautiful 2B/2BA condo available for lease in Mira Mesa featuring approximately 1,050 SF of living space over one level. Unit located on second floor. Open living room, dining & kitchen feature hardwood flooring throughout. Upgraded kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless steel appliances and ample cabinet space. Largest bedroom off front entry features attached bathroom, extra closet space and private patio access. Large patio accessible through living room and both bedrooms. Tandem two-car garage included. Community features swimming pool, jacuzzi and beautiful landscape and fountains throughout! Located close to shopping, restaurants, and easy freeway access!



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



SUMMARY RENTAL CRITERIA

-Each adult is required to complete a rental application and pay the $45 screening fee

-Applicants must make a minimum 2.5 times the monthly rent in gross income as a household

-We look for favorable credit history, good references, sufficient income, and the ability to move-in within 10 days of the available date

- A cosigner will be considered if applicant(s) falls short of 2.5 times the rent in income as a household. Cosigners need to complete a full application. Cosigners must have a 700+ FICO score and earn 2.5 times the rent in income themselves

-If approved, we require one full month's rent, plus deposit to move-in



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS

- DEPOSIT: $2025

- WASHER/DRYER: included

- AIR CONDITIONING: heat only

- PET RESTRICTIONS: owner will consider one small pet

- VIDEO TOUR- https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Ze6QCECxKhg



-PET SCREENING: If applying with a dog or cat, submit a separate application for your pet. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



Note: This screening process has a non-refundable fee of $20.



-PET RENT: We do charge a pet rent of $40 per pet.



If you are applying with a emotional support animal or service animal, we require that you complete an application to validate your service animal. The application fee will be refunded so long as the animal is verified through petscreening.com. Please use the following link: https://app.petscreening.com/referral/WVKlGmdMPEiF



- SHOWING INSTRUCTIONS: Call (619) 431-4827 or visit https://app.tenantturner.com/listings/goodlifepropertymanagement



HOW TO APPLY

1. View the property

2. Ensure that you have all the required documents and information needed (photo ID, proof of income)

3. Visit our website www.goodlifemgmt.com/properties find the property, and click "Apply Now"

4. Complete the online application form and attach the requested documents

5. Pay the application fee



MORE INFORMATION

- AREA INFORMATION: Mira Mesa/Creekside

- PARKING: 2- car tandem garage

- PROPERTY TYPE: condo

- UTILITIES INCLUDED: water/sewer, trash

- YARD: patio

- YEAR BUILT: 1985



APPLICATION, LEASE TERMS, AND FEES

- APPLICATION FEE: Non-Refundable $45/adult

- APPLICATION TURNAROUND TIME: 2-3 business days

- LEASE LENGTH: 1 year

- SPECIAL LEASE PROVISIONS: Tandem parking garage is a narrow fit. Fireplace does not function- as is. Refrigerator ice and water dispenser is as is.

- RENTER'S INSURANCE: Tenant must carry renter's insurance w/ minimum $100K liability



Good Life Property Management, Inc.

CalBRE #01929564



Price, terms, offerings, availability subject to change. All information deemed reliable, tenant to verify all.



*Good Life Property Management, Inc. adheres to all Fair Housing Laws*



(RLNE4834599)