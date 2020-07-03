All apartments in San Diego
9660 Black Gold

9660 Black Gold Road · No Longer Available
Location

9660 Black Gold Road, San Diego, CA 92037
La Jolla

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
pool
pool table
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
basketball court
parking
pool
pool table
hot tub
tennis court
yoga
Luxury ocean view estate with tennis courts, pool, spa, basketball court, verdant grounds with lazy running stream and waterfall that goes through the yard. Privacy and private beach access. The house has an open floorplan with 2 master bedrooms. One master suite with balcony and sweeping panoramic views. The other master has a yoga room or? Large spacious office with custom cherry wood cabinetry and marble bathroom, fun billiard room and lots of other options for entertaining friends and family.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 7 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9660 Black Gold have any available units?
9660 Black Gold doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9660 Black Gold have?
Some of 9660 Black Gold's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9660 Black Gold currently offering any rent specials?
9660 Black Gold is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9660 Black Gold pet-friendly?
No, 9660 Black Gold is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9660 Black Gold offer parking?
Yes, 9660 Black Gold offers parking.
Does 9660 Black Gold have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9660 Black Gold offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9660 Black Gold have a pool?
Yes, 9660 Black Gold has a pool.
Does 9660 Black Gold have accessible units?
No, 9660 Black Gold does not have accessible units.
Does 9660 Black Gold have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9660 Black Gold has units with dishwashers.

