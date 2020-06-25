All apartments in San Diego
Location

9630 Galvin Avenue, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
garage
9630 Galvin Ave. Available 05/15/19 3BR Home in Mira Mesa Near I-15 Freeway - Casablanca Community - - Gated Casablanca Community
- Built 2000
- Wood Floors Throughout Downstairs
- Two Car Garage
- Central A/C & Heat
- Patio Backyard
- Washer and Dryer Included
- Laundry Room Upstairs
- Fireplace
- Currently allows option into Scripps Ranch High School (Tenant to verify)
- Walk to Elementary School ( Hage )

Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)

Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123

*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*

**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**

For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html

Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779

(RLNE2190375)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9630 Galvin Ave. have any available units?
9630 Galvin Ave. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9630 Galvin Ave. have?
Some of 9630 Galvin Ave.'s amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9630 Galvin Ave. currently offering any rent specials?
9630 Galvin Ave. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9630 Galvin Ave. pet-friendly?
No, 9630 Galvin Ave. is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9630 Galvin Ave. offer parking?
Yes, 9630 Galvin Ave. offers parking.
Does 9630 Galvin Ave. have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9630 Galvin Ave. offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9630 Galvin Ave. have a pool?
No, 9630 Galvin Ave. does not have a pool.
Does 9630 Galvin Ave. have accessible units?
No, 9630 Galvin Ave. does not have accessible units.
Does 9630 Galvin Ave. have units with dishwashers?
No, 9630 Galvin Ave. does not have units with dishwashers.
