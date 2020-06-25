Amenities
9630 Galvin Ave. Available 05/15/19 3BR Home in Mira Mesa Near I-15 Freeway - Casablanca Community - - Gated Casablanca Community
- Built 2000
- Wood Floors Throughout Downstairs
- Two Car Garage
- Central A/C & Heat
- Patio Backyard
- Washer and Dryer Included
- Laundry Room Upstairs
- Fireplace
- Currently allows option into Scripps Ranch High School (Tenant to verify)
- Walk to Elementary School ( Hage )
Application Fee: Non-Refundable - $35/applicant (One application required per tenant over the age of 18)
Feel free to contact our office for more information or to schedule a viewing:
Logan Family Properties
(858) 695-0123
*Please drive by the property first before calling for a showing to make sure you like the area and the property suits your needs.*
**Due to the amazing amount of SPAM on Craigslist and from other sites, we request that all responses include a contact phone number. Thanks!**
For a list of our available rentals, please check out our website!
LoganFamilyProperties.com/available-rentals.html
Broker: Shaun P. Uebelhor / Licence #: 01204779
(RLNE2190375)