9630 Galvin Ave. Available 05/15/19 3BR Home in Mira Mesa Near I-15 Freeway - Casablanca Community - - Gated Casablanca Community

- Built 2000

- Wood Floors Throughout Downstairs

- Two Car Garage

- Central A/C & Heat

- Patio Backyard

- Washer and Dryer Included

- Laundry Room Upstairs

- Fireplace

- Currently allows option into Scripps Ranch High School (Tenant to verify)

- Walk to Elementary School ( Hage )



