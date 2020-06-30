All apartments in San Diego
9624 Caminito Tizona

Location

9624 Caminito Tizona, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
parking
recently renovated
pool
media room
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
media room
Mira Mesa 4 bedoom Town Home! - Mira Mesa spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath town home. This unit has 1 bedroom and bath on the 1st floor, all appliances including a full size washer & dryer. New blinds, new paint throughout, new kitchen sink, faucet counter, living room, dining room, laundry room with storage, 2 assigned parking spaces 2 complex pools. Close to everything Mira Mesa has to offer, shopping restaurants, movie theaters, minutes to freeway access & Miramar..

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5518115)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9624 Caminito Tizona have any available units?
9624 Caminito Tizona doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9624 Caminito Tizona have?
Some of 9624 Caminito Tizona's amenities include in unit laundry, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9624 Caminito Tizona currently offering any rent specials?
9624 Caminito Tizona is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9624 Caminito Tizona pet-friendly?
No, 9624 Caminito Tizona is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9624 Caminito Tizona offer parking?
Yes, 9624 Caminito Tizona offers parking.
Does 9624 Caminito Tizona have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9624 Caminito Tizona offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9624 Caminito Tizona have a pool?
Yes, 9624 Caminito Tizona has a pool.
Does 9624 Caminito Tizona have accessible units?
No, 9624 Caminito Tizona does not have accessible units.
Does 9624 Caminito Tizona have units with dishwashers?
No, 9624 Caminito Tizona does not have units with dishwashers.

