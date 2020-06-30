9624 Caminito Tizona

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool media room

Mira Mesa 4 bedoom Town Home! - Mira Mesa spacious 4 bedroom 2 bath town home. This unit has 1 bedroom and bath on the 1st floor, all appliances including a full size washer & dryer. New blinds, new paint throughout, new kitchen sink, faucet counter, living room, dining room, laundry room with storage, 2 assigned parking spaces 2 complex pools. Close to everything Mira Mesa has to offer, shopping restaurants, movie theaters, minutes to freeway access & Miramar..



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE5518115)