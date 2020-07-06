All apartments in San Diego
Last updated May 12 2020 at 1:16 AM

9550 Carroll Canyon Road

9550 Carroll Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

9550 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
Remodeled 2Bdm 1Ba Corner unit with tons of new upgrades. Welcome home to retextured ceilings,with custom paint and all new dual pane windows and slider. The living boasts AC and new carpet. The kitchen is gorgeous with granite counters, upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The breakfast bar is perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying a nice meal. Upgraded bathroom vanity, mirror, towel holder, faucet and light fixture as well. Perfect view of the pool area from the private balcony. Community Laundry & Two assigned parking spaces! Light bright and ready to become yours. Small pets with approval, Tenant pays SDGE.

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,825, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,825, Available 5/1/20
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9550 Carroll Canyon Road have any available units?
9550 Carroll Canyon Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9550 Carroll Canyon Road have?
Some of 9550 Carroll Canyon Road's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9550 Carroll Canyon Road currently offering any rent specials?
9550 Carroll Canyon Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9550 Carroll Canyon Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9550 Carroll Canyon Road is pet friendly.
Does 9550 Carroll Canyon Road offer parking?
Yes, 9550 Carroll Canyon Road offers parking.
Does 9550 Carroll Canyon Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9550 Carroll Canyon Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9550 Carroll Canyon Road have a pool?
Yes, 9550 Carroll Canyon Road has a pool.
Does 9550 Carroll Canyon Road have accessible units?
No, 9550 Carroll Canyon Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9550 Carroll Canyon Road have units with dishwashers?
No, 9550 Carroll Canyon Road does not have units with dishwashers.

