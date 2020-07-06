9550 Carroll Canyon Road

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking pool

Remodeled 2Bdm 1Ba Corner unit with tons of new upgrades. Welcome home to retextured ceilings,with custom paint and all new dual pane windows and slider. The living boasts AC and new carpet. The kitchen is gorgeous with granite counters, upgraded cabinets and stainless steel appliances. The breakfast bar is perfect for entertaining or simply enjoying a nice meal. Upgraded bathroom vanity, mirror, towel holder, faucet and light fixture as well. Perfect view of the pool area from the private balcony. Community Laundry & Two assigned parking spaces! Light bright and ready to become yours. Small pets with approval, Tenant pays SDGE.



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,825, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,825, Available 5/1/20

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.