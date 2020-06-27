Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher granite counters patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool

9522 Carroll Canyon Rd. #119 Available 09/06/19 Beautifully Upgraded Condo Convenient to Shopping! - This completely remodeled condo is located in a great community close to shopping and freeway access. The community features a pool and on-site laundry area. Located on the first floor, this home is one of the nicest in the community.



Upon entering, you immediately find yourself in the living area. With plush carpet, tiled kitchen and dining floors and access from dining room to patio. Plenty of room for your AL fresco dining.



This lovely kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite counter tops provides all the conveniences needed for any amateur cook or certified chef.



At the opposite end of the living area is a hallway leading to the master bedroom, bathroom and storage closet. Also upgraded, the hall bath features a a custom vanity and tile work and spacious tub/shower.



To the left of the bathroom is the master bedroom. The bedroom is very spacious, light and bright, and features plush carpet, large closets, and faux wood blinds.



Comes with one assigned parking space.



This highly upgraded condo is priced to rent quickly. It wont last long contact us today!



Renters Insurance Required



No Pets Allowed



(RLNE3435006)