Last updated August 15 2019 at 10:34 AM

9522 Carroll Canyon Rd. #119

9522 Carroll Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

9522 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
dishwasher
granite counters
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
9522 Carroll Canyon Rd. #119 Available 09/06/19 Beautifully Upgraded Condo Convenient to Shopping! - This completely remodeled condo is located in a great community close to shopping and freeway access. The community features a pool and on-site laundry area. Located on the first floor, this home is one of the nicest in the community.

Upon entering, you immediately find yourself in the living area. With plush carpet, tiled kitchen and dining floors and access from dining room to patio. Plenty of room for your AL fresco dining.

This lovely kitchen features custom cabinetry, granite counter tops provides all the conveniences needed for any amateur cook or certified chef.

At the opposite end of the living area is a hallway leading to the master bedroom, bathroom and storage closet. Also upgraded, the hall bath features a a custom vanity and tile work and spacious tub/shower.

To the left of the bathroom is the master bedroom. The bedroom is very spacious, light and bright, and features plush carpet, large closets, and faux wood blinds.

Comes with one assigned parking space.

This highly upgraded condo is priced to rent quickly. It wont last long contact us today!

Renters Insurance Required

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3435006)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9522 Carroll Canyon Rd. #119 have any available units?
9522 Carroll Canyon Rd. #119 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9522 Carroll Canyon Rd. #119 have?
Some of 9522 Carroll Canyon Rd. #119's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9522 Carroll Canyon Rd. #119 currently offering any rent specials?
9522 Carroll Canyon Rd. #119 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9522 Carroll Canyon Rd. #119 pet-friendly?
No, 9522 Carroll Canyon Rd. #119 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9522 Carroll Canyon Rd. #119 offer parking?
Yes, 9522 Carroll Canyon Rd. #119 offers parking.
Does 9522 Carroll Canyon Rd. #119 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9522 Carroll Canyon Rd. #119 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9522 Carroll Canyon Rd. #119 have a pool?
Yes, 9522 Carroll Canyon Rd. #119 has a pool.
Does 9522 Carroll Canyon Rd. #119 have accessible units?
No, 9522 Carroll Canyon Rd. #119 does not have accessible units.
Does 9522 Carroll Canyon Rd. #119 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9522 Carroll Canyon Rd. #119 has units with dishwashers.
