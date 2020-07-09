All apartments in San Diego
Last updated June 6 2020 at 9:53 AM

9510 Carroll Canyon Road #205

9510 Carroll Canyon Road · No Longer Available
Location

9510 Carroll Canyon Road, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
hot tub
Charming Condo in Mira Mesa - Wonderfully located and freshly painted upper 2 bedroom, 1 bath end unit with balcony overlooking the beautiful sparkling pool and spa area of the complex. This 838 square foot unit has it own assigned parking space and is available immediately.
This unit has an open floor plan of kitchen and living area. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, 4 burner electric stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Kitchen also has a breakfast bar allowing casual eating from the kitchen in addition to a dining area with sliding glass doors leading to the balcony. The bedrooms are located in the rear of the unit with an exposure to breezes and sunshine through open windows. Laundry facilities are on the complex.

Pets negotiable.

Tenant pays for gas, electricity, cable, phone. Trash pickup, sewer and water included in rent.

Text/Call Chase Pacific at 858-357-5135 - Ryan@chasepacific.com

All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $35 processing fee per applicant.

The owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.

Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.
CA DRE #00576911

This information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed. It is the duty (responsibility) of the tenant or tenants agent/representative to confirm the information herein.

(RLNE5779481)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9510 Carroll Canyon Road #205 have any available units?
9510 Carroll Canyon Road #205 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9510 Carroll Canyon Road #205 have?
Some of 9510 Carroll Canyon Road #205's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9510 Carroll Canyon Road #205 currently offering any rent specials?
9510 Carroll Canyon Road #205 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9510 Carroll Canyon Road #205 pet-friendly?
No, 9510 Carroll Canyon Road #205 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in San Diego.
Does 9510 Carroll Canyon Road #205 offer parking?
Yes, 9510 Carroll Canyon Road #205 offers parking.
Does 9510 Carroll Canyon Road #205 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 9510 Carroll Canyon Road #205 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 9510 Carroll Canyon Road #205 have a pool?
Yes, 9510 Carroll Canyon Road #205 has a pool.
Does 9510 Carroll Canyon Road #205 have accessible units?
No, 9510 Carroll Canyon Road #205 does not have accessible units.
Does 9510 Carroll Canyon Road #205 have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9510 Carroll Canyon Road #205 has units with dishwashers.

