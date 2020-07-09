9510 Carroll Canyon Road #205

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony garbage disposal dishwasher parking pool

Unit Amenities dishwasher garbage disposal patio / balcony range refrigerator Property Amenities on-site laundry parking pool hot tub

Charming Condo in Mira Mesa - Wonderfully located and freshly painted upper 2 bedroom, 1 bath end unit with balcony overlooking the beautiful sparkling pool and spa area of the complex. This 838 square foot unit has it own assigned parking space and is available immediately.

This unit has an open floor plan of kitchen and living area. Kitchen comes with refrigerator, 4 burner electric stove, dishwasher, and garbage disposal. Kitchen also has a breakfast bar allowing casual eating from the kitchen in addition to a dining area with sliding glass doors leading to the balcony. The bedrooms are located in the rear of the unit with an exposure to breezes and sunshine through open windows. Laundry facilities are on the complex.



Pets negotiable.



Tenant pays for gas, electricity, cable, phone. Trash pickup, sewer and water included in rent.



Text/Call Chase Pacific at 858-357-5135 - Ryan@chasepacific.com



All applicants over 18 years of age are required to complete a tenant application along with $35 processing fee per applicant.



The owner requires tenant to maintain renter's insurance for their personal belongings and liability.



Chase Pacific is the only agent contracted to represent this property.

CA DRE #00576911



(RLNE5779481)