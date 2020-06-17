All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 951 Opal Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
951 Opal Street
Last updated May 21 2020 at 7:05 PM

951 Opal Street

951 Opal St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Pacific Beach
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

951 Opal St, San Diego, CA 92109
Pacific Beach

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
recently renovated
courtyard
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
on-site laundry
Experience Pacific Beach living at Opal Street Apartments. Our updated 1Bdm 1Ba apartment homes are located blocks from the ocean. Spacious floor plan with laminate wood floor and large windows looking out into the garden style courtyard. The bright kitchen features gas range and refrigerator. Private patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Plenty of closet and pantry space. This quaint community features courtyard, laundry room, and low care landscaping. Walk to shops and restaurants. Small Pets with approval (Pet Rent). Tenant pays all utilities (including Utility Rent).

Rental Terms: Rent: $1,735, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,735, Available 6/1/20

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 951 Opal Street have any available units?
951 Opal Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 951 Opal Street have?
Some of 951 Opal Street's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 951 Opal Street currently offering any rent specials?
951 Opal Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 951 Opal Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 951 Opal Street is pet friendly.
Does 951 Opal Street offer parking?
No, 951 Opal Street does not offer parking.
Does 951 Opal Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 951 Opal Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 951 Opal Street have a pool?
No, 951 Opal Street does not have a pool.
Does 951 Opal Street have accessible units?
No, 951 Opal Street does not have accessible units.
Does 951 Opal Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 951 Opal Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Top Cities For Cat Lovers
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Mission Trails
6975 Golfcrest Dr
San Diego, CA 92119
Broadway Lofts
1007 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Presidio View
1440 Hotel Cir N
San Diego, CA 92108
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
Solstice Apartment Homes
7240 El Cajon Boulevard
San Diego, CA 92115
Greenfield Village
5540 Ocean Gate Ln
San Diego, CA 92154
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Broadstone Balboa Park
3288 5th Ave
San Diego, CA 92103

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University