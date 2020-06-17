951 Opal Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly courtyard on-site laundry

Experience Pacific Beach living at Opal Street Apartments. Our updated 1Bdm 1Ba apartment homes are located blocks from the ocean. Spacious floor plan with laminate wood floor and large windows looking out into the garden style courtyard. The bright kitchen features gas range and refrigerator. Private patio perfect for relaxing or entertaining. Plenty of closet and pantry space. This quaint community features courtyard, laundry room, and low care landscaping. Walk to shops and restaurants. Small Pets with approval (Pet Rent). Tenant pays all utilities (including Utility Rent).



Rental Terms: Rent: $1,735, Application Fee: $35, Security Deposit: $1,735, Available 6/1/20



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Small dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.