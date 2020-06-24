Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher granite counters garbage disposal in unit laundry oven patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities parking pool cats allowed dogs allowed media room pet friendly

Welcome to your private three bedrooms and newly refinished one and a half bathroom. Your sanctuary comes equipped with solar panels combined with energy efficient windows to keep your electric bills as low as possible. This rental has a kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring downstairs and in both bathrooms. The condo comes equipped with a spacious brick patio to either entertain guests or a spot to relax. Across from your new home is a community pool with Jacuzzi for additional relaxation. It is a quiet, safe, and pet-friendly community. And location, you can t get better! Five minutes away from Edwards Theaters and the shopping mall, 10-12 miles to the most beautiful and prestigious beaches in San Diego. With easy freeway access to the 15 FWY, downtown is only 20 minutes away. Truly one of the most convenient and coveted places to live.



Small dogs and cats are allowed for extra deposit. Sewer, water, and trash included in the rent.



Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/9466-caminito-cabana-san-diego-ca-92126-usa/5aaa2170-7901-4b07-b772-b45b1902fda2



