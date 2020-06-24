All apartments in San Diego
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
9466 Caminito Cabana
Last updated April 16 2019 at 11:14 AM

9466 Caminito Cabana

9466 Caminito Cabana · No Longer Available
Location

9466 Caminito Cabana, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
media room
pet friendly
Welcome to your private three bedrooms and newly refinished one and a half bathroom. Your sanctuary comes equipped with solar panels combined with energy efficient windows to keep your electric bills as low as possible. This rental has a kitchen with granite countertops and tile flooring downstairs and in both bathrooms. The condo comes equipped with a spacious brick patio to either entertain guests or a spot to relax. Across from your new home is a community pool with Jacuzzi for additional relaxation. It is a quiet, safe, and pet-friendly community. And location, you can t get better! Five minutes away from Edwards Theaters and the shopping mall, 10-12 miles to the most beautiful and prestigious beaches in San Diego. With easy freeway access to the 15 FWY, downtown is only 20 minutes away. Truly one of the most convenient and coveted places to live.

Small dogs and cats are allowed for extra deposit. Sewer, water, and trash included in the rent.

Open House on 03/23/2019: From 9am - 3pm

Application: https://www.hemlane.com/listings/9466-caminito-cabana-san-diego-ca-92126-usa/5aaa2170-7901-4b07-b772-b45b1902fda2

(RLNE4777436)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9466 Caminito Cabana have any available units?
9466 Caminito Cabana doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9466 Caminito Cabana have?
Some of 9466 Caminito Cabana's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9466 Caminito Cabana currently offering any rent specials?
9466 Caminito Cabana is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9466 Caminito Cabana pet-friendly?
Yes, 9466 Caminito Cabana is pet friendly.
Does 9466 Caminito Cabana offer parking?
Yes, 9466 Caminito Cabana offers parking.
Does 9466 Caminito Cabana have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9466 Caminito Cabana offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9466 Caminito Cabana have a pool?
Yes, 9466 Caminito Cabana has a pool.
Does 9466 Caminito Cabana have accessible units?
No, 9466 Caminito Cabana does not have accessible units.
Does 9466 Caminito Cabana have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9466 Caminito Cabana has units with dishwashers.
