9459 Fairgrove Ln #105 Available 01/01/20 Beautiful condo in gorgeous Casablanca community in Rancho Penasquitos - This wonderful unit has been fully updated and includes upgraded countertops and cabinets, all stainless steel appliances, tankless hot water heater, full washer and dryer in unit, wood laminate floors throughout, and much more.



The large living room has a brick fireplace. Full master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet! The 3rd bedroom has french doors to the living room that would make a great study. Patio and outside storage area surrounded by lush landscaping.



2 assigned parking spots, 1 covered and 1 uncovered. Community pool and clubhouse.



We require a 700 credit score, 3 times the rent per month (gross) in total household income, and a rental history free of late payments and evictions.



