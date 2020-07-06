All apartments in San Diego
Last updated December 18 2019 at 11:17 AM

9459 Fairgrove Ln #105

9459 Fairgrove Lane · No Longer Available
Location

9459 Fairgrove Lane, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
9459 Fairgrove Ln #105 Available 01/01/20 Beautiful condo in gorgeous Casablanca community in Rancho Penasquitos - This wonderful unit has been fully updated and includes upgraded countertops and cabinets, all stainless steel appliances, tankless hot water heater, full washer and dryer in unit, wood laminate floors throughout, and much more.

The large living room has a brick fireplace. Full master bedroom with en suite bathroom and walk-in closet! The 3rd bedroom has french doors to the living room that would make a great study. Patio and outside storage area surrounded by lush landscaping.

2 assigned parking spots, 1 covered and 1 uncovered. Community pool and clubhouse.

We require a 700 credit score, 3 times the rent per month (gross) in total household income, and a rental history free of late payments and evictions.

(RLNE5359420)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9459 Fairgrove Ln #105 have any available units?
9459 Fairgrove Ln #105 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9459 Fairgrove Ln #105 have?
Some of 9459 Fairgrove Ln #105's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9459 Fairgrove Ln #105 currently offering any rent specials?
9459 Fairgrove Ln #105 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9459 Fairgrove Ln #105 pet-friendly?
Yes, 9459 Fairgrove Ln #105 is pet friendly.
Does 9459 Fairgrove Ln #105 offer parking?
Yes, 9459 Fairgrove Ln #105 offers parking.
Does 9459 Fairgrove Ln #105 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9459 Fairgrove Ln #105 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9459 Fairgrove Ln #105 have a pool?
Yes, 9459 Fairgrove Ln #105 has a pool.
Does 9459 Fairgrove Ln #105 have accessible units?
No, 9459 Fairgrove Ln #105 does not have accessible units.
Does 9459 Fairgrove Ln #105 have units with dishwashers?
No, 9459 Fairgrove Ln #105 does not have units with dishwashers.

