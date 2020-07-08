943 Torrance Street #4

Amenities

Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhome in Mission Hills - This 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom townhome is a must see. This unit features wood floors in the living and dining room areas, newer appliances ( New as of November 2016) Quartz Countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, Washer and Dryer in the unit, It has one dedicated parking spot with additional first come first serve parking available as well. Great Unit with bedrooms upstairs and kitchen/ living area downstairs. No one above or below you. It has an extra storage area by the parking spot as well. In Mission Hills close to Hillcrest, Downtown, and Freeway access. We are looking for responsible easy going people. The complex is small with only 8 units so everybody knows each other. All this for only $2200 a month. Pets welcome for an additional monthly pet rent and pet deposit. Please contact Cody at 619-847-7022 or email me at sdmetrogroup@hotmail.com to schedule a showing.



