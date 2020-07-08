All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 943 Torrance Street #4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
943 Torrance Street #4
Last updated May 10 2020 at 11:48 AM

943 Torrance Street #4

943 Torrance Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

943 Torrance Street, San Diego, CA 92103
Midtown

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
extra storage
Unit Amenities
extra storage
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
Large 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom Townhome in Mission Hills - This 2 Bedroom 2 Bathroom townhome is a must see. This unit features wood floors in the living and dining room areas, newer appliances ( New as of November 2016) Quartz Countertops in kitchen and bathrooms, Washer and Dryer in the unit, It has one dedicated parking spot with additional first come first serve parking available as well. Great Unit with bedrooms upstairs and kitchen/ living area downstairs. No one above or below you. It has an extra storage area by the parking spot as well. In Mission Hills close to Hillcrest, Downtown, and Freeway access. We are looking for responsible easy going people. The complex is small with only 8 units so everybody knows each other. All this for only $2200 a month. Pets welcome for an additional monthly pet rent and pet deposit. Please contact Cody at 619-847-7022 or email me at sdmetrogroup@hotmail.com to schedule a showing.

(RLNE5759520)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 943 Torrance Street #4 have any available units?
943 Torrance Street #4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 943 Torrance Street #4 have?
Some of 943 Torrance Street #4's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 943 Torrance Street #4 currently offering any rent specials?
943 Torrance Street #4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 943 Torrance Street #4 pet-friendly?
Yes, 943 Torrance Street #4 is pet friendly.
Does 943 Torrance Street #4 offer parking?
Yes, 943 Torrance Street #4 offers parking.
Does 943 Torrance Street #4 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 943 Torrance Street #4 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 943 Torrance Street #4 have a pool?
No, 943 Torrance Street #4 does not have a pool.
Does 943 Torrance Street #4 have accessible units?
No, 943 Torrance Street #4 does not have accessible units.
Does 943 Torrance Street #4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 943 Torrance Street #4 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Florida Place
3440 Florida St
San Diego, CA 92104
Fashion Terrace Apartments
6888 Friars Rd
San Diego, CA 92108
Chateau Vue Apartments
2920 Clairemont Dr #14
San Diego, CA 92117
Vora Mission Gorge
4440 Twain Ave
San Diego, CA 92120
Willow Glen Apartments
3635 College Ave
San Diego, CA 92115
Broadstone Little Italy
1980 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Oro Vista Villas
1767 Oro Vista Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Legacy
9320 Hillery Dr
San Diego, CA 92126

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University