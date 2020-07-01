All apartments in San Diego
941 W Hawthorn St Unit 8

941 West Hawthorn Street · No Longer Available
Location

941 West Hawthorn Street, San Diego, CA 92101
Harborview

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
accessible
parking
internet access
online portal
Beautiful Loft Style FURNISHED 1 bed / 1 bath Condo by the Waterfront! - Located in Little Italy, only a few blocks from the waterfront & waterfront park and walking distance to great dining & great Saturday farmers' market. This is a large, sunny condo in a gated community with a small fenced in patio. It offers off-street parking with controlled access, in unit washer/dryer, high ceilings, a hidden (and spacious) downstairs area perfect for storage, modern cabinetry, and brand new furnishings! In addition to bedroom, there is also a fold-out sofa for guests. Appliances include: refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, electric heat/AC, W/D. This condo is pet friendly for a cat or small dog (with a $250 pet deposit).

Little Italy is a chic, pedestrian friendly neighborhood where you can walk to tons of trendy cafes, restaurants, cocktail bars, speakeasy's, and even a bustling farmer's market (every Saturday)! You will also find an assortment of upscale clothing boutiques, music venues, and a fun and lively piazza called the Little Italy Food Hall that offers tons of delicious food choices, live entertainment, and more! Living this close to the Gaslamp district, the Waterfront Park, and the bay, you will always be surrounded by fun opportunities while living here! Don't miss out on this beautiful apartment, it will go fast!

Call us today! 619-992-0241

DETAILS

Rental Rate: $2350
Lease Duration: 12 months
Deposit: $1000
Tenant Pays:
Landlord Pays: SDGE, Wifi, Cable or Roku, Water & Sewer, Trash pickup, Exterior Landscape, HOA
Easy Online Rent Payments and Online Maintenance Request Available

KEY FEATURES
- Furnished
- Essentials (Kitchenware Bathware Linens)
- Gated Community
- WiFi
- Lots of storage
- Close to public transportation
- Assigned off-street parking with controlled access

CLOSEST HOSPITALS
Scripps Mercy Hospital --> 0.90 miles away
Sharp Memorial Hospital --> 0.90 miles away
Kaiser Foundation Hospital - San Diego --> 0.90 miles away
Alvarado Hospital Medical Center --> 0.90 miles away
Rady Childrens Hospital - San Diego --> 0.90 miles away

**Renters Insurance will be required**

The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):

1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)
2. Rental History
3. Employment Verification/History
4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)

Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.
Application fee: $35.00

As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.

(RLNE5652986)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.
