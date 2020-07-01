941 W Hawthorn St Unit 8

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher furnished garbage disposal in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible parking internet access online portal

Beautiful Loft Style FURNISHED 1 bed / 1 bath Condo by the Waterfront! - Located in Little Italy, only a few blocks from the waterfront & waterfront park and walking distance to great dining & great Saturday farmers' market. This is a large, sunny condo in a gated community with a small fenced in patio. It offers off-street parking with controlled access, in unit washer/dryer, high ceilings, a hidden (and spacious) downstairs area perfect for storage, modern cabinetry, and brand new furnishings! In addition to bedroom, there is also a fold-out sofa for guests. Appliances include: refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, disposal, electric heat/AC, W/D. This condo is pet friendly for a cat or small dog (with a $250 pet deposit).



Little Italy is a chic, pedestrian friendly neighborhood where you can walk to tons of trendy cafes, restaurants, cocktail bars, speakeasy's, and even a bustling farmer's market (every Saturday)! You will also find an assortment of upscale clothing boutiques, music venues, and a fun and lively piazza called the Little Italy Food Hall that offers tons of delicious food choices, live entertainment, and more! Living this close to the Gaslamp district, the Waterfront Park, and the bay, you will always be surrounded by fun opportunities while living here! Don't miss out on this beautiful apartment, it will go fast!



DETAILS



Rental Rate: $2350

Lease Duration: 12 months

Deposit: $1000

Tenant Pays:

Landlord Pays: SDGE, Wifi, Cable or Roku, Water & Sewer, Trash pickup, Exterior Landscape, HOA

Easy Online Rent Payments and Online Maintenance Request Available



KEY FEATURES

- Furnished

- Essentials (Kitchenware Bathware Linens)

- Gated Community

- WiFi

- Lots of storage

- Close to public transportation

- Assigned off-street parking with controlled access



CLOSEST HOSPITALS

Scripps Mercy Hospital --> 0.90 miles away

Sharp Memorial Hospital --> 0.90 miles away

Kaiser Foundation Hospital - San Diego --> 0.90 miles away

Alvarado Hospital Medical Center --> 0.90 miles away

Rady Childrens Hospital - San Diego --> 0.90 miles away



**Renters Insurance will be required**



The rental decision is based on four combined factors (360 approach):



1. Credit Score (Looking for Good Credit)

2. Rental History

3. Employment Verification/History

4. Gross Monthly Income (Looking for 2.5x monthly rent)



Each resident over the age of 18 must submit a separate rental application.

Application fee: $35.00



As a company, we do business in accordance to the Federal Fair Housing Law and welcome Persons of all Race, Color, Religion, Sex, Handicap, Familial Status, or National Origin.



