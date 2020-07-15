All apartments in San Diego
Last updated November 15 2019 at 11:14 AM

937 Euclid Avenue

937 Euclid Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

937 Euclid Avenue, San Diego, CA 92114
Emerald Hills

Amenities

w/d hookup
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
hardwood floors
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
w/d hookup
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Emerald Hills/Chollas View- Remodeled 2 br/1 ba Plus Optional 3rd br/Office - This home has just been fully remodeled. The single story home has 2 bedrooms, plus a third room plenty suitable for a guest room or office. The detached garage has a full bath and while the garage is not for living space, it would be great as a gym or workshop. This light and bright home has just been fully painted and the original 1940's wood floors are beautifully restored (no carpet). New energy-efficient windows throughout. Kitchen has new cabinets and counters. Gas oven/range included, but tenant to provide their own fridge. The 1 bath in the home is very large is brand new. This home sits on a large lot and offers gated parking for several cars as well as lots of patio space for entertaining. Home has indoor hook-ups for stack-able laundry machines. Your pet will be considered (breed restrictions apply) with additional $500 deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Avail now.

Terms:
12-18 Month Lease
Deposit-$2000
Pets considered
Tenant Pays All Utilities

Interested in this property? We show rentals 7 days a week! To set up a private showing, call McKee Properties at (619) 435-7780. For more information, or to check availability of other rental properties, please visit us online at www.mckeecompany.com.

Please read rental application terms and conditions prior to submitting online application.

***McKee Properties is an Equal Opportunity Housing Provider and adheres to all federal and state fair housing laws***

DRE# 00907967

(RLNE5298766)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 937 Euclid Avenue have any available units?
937 Euclid Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 937 Euclid Avenue have?
Some of 937 Euclid Avenue's amenities include w/d hookup, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 937 Euclid Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
937 Euclid Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 937 Euclid Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 937 Euclid Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 937 Euclid Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 937 Euclid Avenue offers parking.
Does 937 Euclid Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 937 Euclid Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 937 Euclid Avenue have a pool?
No, 937 Euclid Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 937 Euclid Avenue have accessible units?
No, 937 Euclid Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 937 Euclid Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 937 Euclid Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
