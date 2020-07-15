937 Euclid Avenue

Amenities

Emerald Hills/Chollas View- Remodeled 2 br/1 ba Plus Optional 3rd br/Office - This home has just been fully remodeled. The single story home has 2 bedrooms, plus a third room plenty suitable for a guest room or office. The detached garage has a full bath and while the garage is not for living space, it would be great as a gym or workshop. This light and bright home has just been fully painted and the original 1940's wood floors are beautifully restored (no carpet). New energy-efficient windows throughout. Kitchen has new cabinets and counters. Gas oven/range included, but tenant to provide their own fridge. The 1 bath in the home is very large is brand new. This home sits on a large lot and offers gated parking for several cars as well as lots of patio space for entertaining. Home has indoor hook-ups for stack-able laundry machines. Your pet will be considered (breed restrictions apply) with additional $500 deposit. Tenant pays all utilities. Avail now.



Terms:

12-18 Month Lease

Deposit-$2000

Pets considered

Tenant Pays All Utilities



