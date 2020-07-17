All apartments in San Diego
9322-102 Twin Trails Drive
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:50 AM

9322-102 Twin Trails Drive

9322 Twin Trails Dr · (858) 695-9400 ext. 100
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9322 Twin Trails Dr, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

2 Bedrooms

Unit 9322-102 Twin Trails Drive · Avail. now

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 927 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
bbq/grill
Penasquitos, 9322 Twin Trails Dr #102, All Appliances, Fireplace, 2 Parking Spaces, 4 Community Pools and Spas! - Located in the sought after Casa Blanca complex of Penasquitos, this lower unit is conveniently located near shopping, restaurants, YMCA, public library, access to the 56 fwy and public transportation. Ceramic tile entry floors. Living room has a fireplace and access to the covered patio. Kitchen has a breakfast bar and walk in pantry. Bedroom #1 has mirrored wardrobe doors. Hall bathroom has a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has mirrored wardrobe doors, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a tub/shower combo.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE5880280)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9322-102 Twin Trails Drive have any available units?
9322-102 Twin Trails Drive has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9322-102 Twin Trails Drive have?
Some of 9322-102 Twin Trails Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9322-102 Twin Trails Drive currently offering any rent specials?
9322-102 Twin Trails Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9322-102 Twin Trails Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 9322-102 Twin Trails Drive is pet friendly.
Does 9322-102 Twin Trails Drive offer parking?
Yes, 9322-102 Twin Trails Drive offers parking.
Does 9322-102 Twin Trails Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9322-102 Twin Trails Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9322-102 Twin Trails Drive have a pool?
Yes, 9322-102 Twin Trails Drive has a pool.
Does 9322-102 Twin Trails Drive have accessible units?
No, 9322-102 Twin Trails Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 9322-102 Twin Trails Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9322-102 Twin Trails Drive has units with dishwashers.
