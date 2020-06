Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry Property Amenities elevator gym parking pool garage

This beautiful condo on the 4th floor facing West located at the Gaslamp City Square in Downtown San Diego. Square Footage approx 800sqft. This is a one bedroom unit. Washer and dryer in unit, parking for one car in secure garage.

Building amenities include a pool, 24 hour security, and fitness center. Located in the vibrant Gaslamp District, several dozens of restaurants, shops just an elevator ride away.