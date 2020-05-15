All apartments in San Diego
Last updated July 1 2019 at 6:35 PM

9166 Bedel Ct

9166 Bedel Court · No Longer Available
Location

9166 Bedel Court, San Diego, CA 92129
Rancho Penasquitos

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Large 4 bedroom 3 bathroom must see house on a cul-de-sac.

This house has four large bedrooms plus an additional office. 3 full bathroom and a 3 car garage. Vaulted ceilings in the living areas and the master bedroom make the home feel even more open light and bright.

Fresh paint on the interior and exterior of the home. Newly refinished bathrooms, new flooring, new fixtures makes this home move in ready.

Private back yard and a quiet cul-de-sac location in the neighborhood.

Landscaper included in rent.
Refrigerator, washer and dryer are not included. Pets accepted upon approval and with pet rent and references.

Rental Terms: Rent: $3,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,700, Available Now

Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9166 Bedel Ct have any available units?
9166 Bedel Ct doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9166 Bedel Ct have?
Some of 9166 Bedel Ct's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9166 Bedel Ct currently offering any rent specials?
9166 Bedel Ct is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9166 Bedel Ct pet-friendly?
Yes, 9166 Bedel Ct is pet friendly.
Does 9166 Bedel Ct offer parking?
Yes, 9166 Bedel Ct offers parking.
Does 9166 Bedel Ct have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9166 Bedel Ct offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9166 Bedel Ct have a pool?
No, 9166 Bedel Ct does not have a pool.
Does 9166 Bedel Ct have accessible units?
No, 9166 Bedel Ct does not have accessible units.
Does 9166 Bedel Ct have units with dishwashers?
No, 9166 Bedel Ct does not have units with dishwashers.
