9166 Bedel Ct

Amenities

Unit Amenities in unit laundry refrigerator Property Amenities parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Large 4 bedroom 3 bathroom must see house on a cul-de-sac.



This house has four large bedrooms plus an additional office. 3 full bathroom and a 3 car garage. Vaulted ceilings in the living areas and the master bedroom make the home feel even more open light and bright.



Fresh paint on the interior and exterior of the home. Newly refinished bathrooms, new flooring, new fixtures makes this home move in ready.



Private back yard and a quiet cul-de-sac location in the neighborhood.



Landscaper included in rent.

Refrigerator, washer and dryer are not included. Pets accepted upon approval and with pet rent and references.



Rental Terms: Rent: $3,700, Application Fee: $40, Security Deposit: $3,700, Available Now



Pet Policy: Cats allowed, Dogs allowed

This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.