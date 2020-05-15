916 Winston Dr

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan fireplace granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

Enchanting Emerald Hills Home for Rent! - This single-level home boasts 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, and includes a full size 2 car garage. Centrally located, and close to all. Imagine sipping your favorite drink on the back patio on a warm summer day...this home is perfect for entertaining! Upgraded throughout with newer appliances, reverse osmosis water system, granite countertops, ceiling fans in every room, and fireplace in living room. Save energy with the tankless water heater, providing endless hot water on demand. Did we mention the fantastic view of the San Diego City skyline? This is a must-see today before it's gone...schedule your showing now!



(RLNE4661121)