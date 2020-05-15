All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 916 Winston Dr.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
916 Winston Dr
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

916 Winston Dr

916 Winston Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
2 Bedrooms
See all

Location

916 Winston Drive, San Diego, CA 92114
Emerald Hills

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
Enchanting Emerald Hills Home for Rent! - This single-level home boasts 3 large bedrooms, 2 full baths, and includes a full size 2 car garage. Centrally located, and close to all. Imagine sipping your favorite drink on the back patio on a warm summer day...this home is perfect for entertaining! Upgraded throughout with newer appliances, reverse osmosis water system, granite countertops, ceiling fans in every room, and fireplace in living room. Save energy with the tankless water heater, providing endless hot water on demand. Did we mention the fantastic view of the San Diego City skyline? This is a must-see today before it's gone...schedule your showing now!

(RLNE4661121)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 916 Winston Dr have any available units?
916 Winston Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 916 Winston Dr have?
Some of 916 Winston Dr's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 916 Winston Dr currently offering any rent specials?
916 Winston Dr isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 916 Winston Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 916 Winston Dr is pet friendly.
Does 916 Winston Dr offer parking?
Yes, 916 Winston Dr does offer parking.
Does 916 Winston Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 916 Winston Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 916 Winston Dr have a pool?
No, 916 Winston Dr does not have a pool.
Does 916 Winston Dr have accessible units?
No, 916 Winston Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 916 Winston Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 916 Winston Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Tips for Apartment Hunting with a Significant Other
What is Prorated Rent? (And How To Calculate It)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Camden Tuscany
1670 Kettner Blvd
San Diego, CA 92101
Spire San Diego
1475 Island Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Agave Ridge Townhomes
7901 Harmarsh St
San Diego, CA 92123
AVA Pacific Beach
3883 Ingraham St
San Diego, CA 92109
Citra at Point Loma
4464 Castelar St
San Diego, CA 92107
Casoleil
1100 Dennery Rd
San Diego, CA 92154
Stonewood Gardens
3833 Midway Dr
San Diego, CA 92110
Evening Creek Condominium Rentals
10918 Evening Creek Dr E
San Diego, CA 92128

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University