9077 Covina St.

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage

2-Story Detached Home 4 BR + BONUS RM - Big single-family, detached 2-story home on a quiet residential street in Mira Mesa. . Beautifully re-done and upgraded with many new amenities. New laminate flooring throughout the living areas with new carpet in the bedrooms. Vaulted ceilings. Acoustic (popcorn) scraped and ceilings textured. Newly-painted throughout the home. Fireplace. Large back yard. Both yards newly dry-scaped. 2-car, direct-entry garage. Excellent curb appeal and home is in new condition.



No pets allowed.

*1-year lease.

Call 858-505-1300 today for an appointment to preview!



FREQUENTLY ASKED QUESTIONS.

*What is the Application Fee? $35/adult (18 yrs. and older) May pay online.

*Can we apply on-line? Yes. www.northcuttproperties.com. Click the property and follow the prompts.

*What do I need to submit with my application? The application itself, the application fee and proof of income. This is typically 2 recent pay stubs or, if self-employed, 3 months recent bank statements.

*How important is good credit? VERY important. Small, excusable derogatory credit may be considered.

*How long does it take to get an answer? Usually 2-3 days. If accepted, you will be expected to come into the office, bring your security deposit in the form of certified funds and sign the lease with 48 hours of being approved. Rent must begin within 2 weeks maximum from the date you are approved.



