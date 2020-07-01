All apartments in San Diego
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

9048 Capcano Road

9048 Capcano Road · No Longer Available
Location

9048 Capcano Road, San Diego, CA 92129
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
pool
garage
Mira Mesa, 9048 Capcano Road, Remodeled 2011, Amazing Views, Lg Fenced Yard - Beautiful 2 story attached home with fantastic Canyon and Mountain Views. Remodeled in 2011. Low E dual pane windows throughout. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors and sparkling granite counters. Dining room has a ceiling fan. Family room has a fireplace. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors and a pedestal sink. Bedroom #1 has a ceiling fan. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has amazing views, His and Hers closets and Travertine tile shower walls.

IIf you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com

(RLNE2626808)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9048 Capcano Road have any available units?
9048 Capcano Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 9048 Capcano Road have?
Some of 9048 Capcano Road's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9048 Capcano Road currently offering any rent specials?
9048 Capcano Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9048 Capcano Road pet-friendly?
Yes, 9048 Capcano Road is pet friendly.
Does 9048 Capcano Road offer parking?
Yes, 9048 Capcano Road offers parking.
Does 9048 Capcano Road have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9048 Capcano Road offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9048 Capcano Road have a pool?
Yes, 9048 Capcano Road has a pool.
Does 9048 Capcano Road have accessible units?
No, 9048 Capcano Road does not have accessible units.
Does 9048 Capcano Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 9048 Capcano Road has units with dishwashers.

