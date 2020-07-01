Amenities

Mira Mesa, 9048 Capcano Road, Remodeled 2011, Amazing Views, Lg Fenced Yard - Beautiful 2 story attached home with fantastic Canyon and Mountain Views. Remodeled in 2011. Low E dual pane windows throughout. Eat in kitchen has ceramic tile floors and sparkling granite counters. Dining room has a ceiling fan. Family room has a fireplace. Half bathroom downstairs has ceramic tile floors and a pedestal sink. Bedroom #1 has a ceiling fan. Upper hall bathroom has ceramic tile floors, granite vanity and a tub/shower combo. Master bedroom has amazing views, His and Hers closets and Travertine tile shower walls.



IIf you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com



(RLNE2626808)