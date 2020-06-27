All apartments in San Diego
Find more places like 8976 Libra Drive.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
San Diego, CA
/
8976 Libra Drive
Last updated December 14 2019 at 2:41 AM

8976 Libra Drive

8976 Libra Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
San Diego
See all
Mira Mesa
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

8976 Libra Drive, San Diego, CA 92126
Mira Mesa

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
media room
pet friendly
8976 Libra Drive Available 02/01/20 Mira Mesa, 8976 Libra Drive, Solar Panels, Plantation Shutters, Quartz Counters, 2 Car Garage. - Welcome home to this stunning single level home located in the heart of Mira Mesa. Conveniently located near schools, parks, community pool, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters and more. Solar panels on the roof help offset electricity costs. Faux wood tile entry floors. Living room has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen has faux wood tile floors, center island, recessed lighting, custom track lighting, ceiling fan with a light fixture, sparkling quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Hall bathroom has tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom #1 has wood floors, mirrored wardrobe doors, closet organizer, plantation shutters and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Bedroom #2 has wood floors, closet organizer, plantation shutters and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Master bedroom has wood floors, mirrored wardrobe doors, closet organizer, plantation shutters, ceiling fan with a light fixture, tile bathroom floors and a walk-in shower. Attached 2 car garage has an opener and storage shelves. Fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of your day.

If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.

(RLNE4386623)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8976 Libra Drive have any available units?
8976 Libra Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in San Diego, CA.
How much is rent in San Diego, CA?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly San Diego Rent Report.
What amenities does 8976 Libra Drive have?
Some of 8976 Libra Drive's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8976 Libra Drive currently offering any rent specials?
8976 Libra Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8976 Libra Drive pet-friendly?
Yes, 8976 Libra Drive is pet friendly.
Does 8976 Libra Drive offer parking?
Yes, 8976 Libra Drive offers parking.
Does 8976 Libra Drive have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8976 Libra Drive offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8976 Libra Drive have a pool?
Yes, 8976 Libra Drive has a pool.
Does 8976 Libra Drive have accessible units?
No, 8976 Libra Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 8976 Libra Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8976 Libra Drive has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Colleague (sample)
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
Pamper Your Pup With These Great Apartment Pet Amenities
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Casas
10802-B Camino Ruiz
San Diego, CA 92126
The Missions
2242 Gill Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
EV
688 13th St
San Diego, CA 92101
Ava Cortez Hill
1399 9th Ave
San Diego, CA 92101
Arrive Mission Valley
5395 Napa St
San Diego, CA 92110
Mission Hills Commons
4021 Falcon St
San Diego, CA 92103
The Promenade Rio Vista
2185 Station Village Way
San Diego, CA 92108
Valentia
5305 Toscana Way
San Diego, CA 92122

Similar Pages

San Diego 1 BedroomsSan Diego 2 Bedrooms
San Diego Apartments with ParkingSan Diego Pet Friendly Places
San Diego Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Chula Vista, CAIrvine, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CA
Corona, CACarlsbad, CAVista, CAMission Viejo, CA
San Marcos, CALa Mesa, CAEl Cajon, CALake Forest, CA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Mira MesaUniversity CityCarmel Valley
Pacific BeachEast VillageLa Jolla
Rancho PenasquitosRancho Bernardo

Apartments Near Colleges

University of California-San DiegoSan Diego City College
San Diego Mesa CollegeSan Diego Miramar College
San Diego State University