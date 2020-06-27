Amenities

8976 Libra Drive Available 02/01/20 Mira Mesa, 8976 Libra Drive, Solar Panels, Plantation Shutters, Quartz Counters, 2 Car Garage. - Welcome home to this stunning single level home located in the heart of Mira Mesa. Conveniently located near schools, parks, community pool, shopping, restaurants, movie theaters and more. Solar panels on the roof help offset electricity costs. Faux wood tile entry floors. Living room has wood floors, ceiling fan with a light fixture and a fireplace. Spacious eat in kitchen has faux wood tile floors, center island, recessed lighting, custom track lighting, ceiling fan with a light fixture, sparkling quartz counters and stainless steel appliances. Hall bathroom has tile floors and a tub/shower combo. Bedroom #1 has wood floors, mirrored wardrobe doors, closet organizer, plantation shutters and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Bedroom #2 has wood floors, closet organizer, plantation shutters and a ceiling fan with a light fixture. Master bedroom has wood floors, mirrored wardrobe doors, closet organizer, plantation shutters, ceiling fan with a light fixture, tile bathroom floors and a walk-in shower. Attached 2 car garage has an opener and storage shelves. Fenced rear yard is perfect for entertaining family and friends or just relaxing at the end of your day.



If you are interested, please drive by the home to see if the location and neighborhood meet your needs, then call American Heritage Properties at 858-695-9400 and we will be happy to set an appointment to show you the home. To see our complete listings or to apply now visit our website at www.renthomes.com.



